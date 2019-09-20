Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Record interest in Mowbray coin auction

Friday, 20 September 2019, 8:58 am
Press Release: Mowbray's

Mowbray Collectables 20 September 2019 International Coin Auction at the West Plaza Hotel in Wellington at 1 pm on Friday 20 September 2019 has seen record interest prior to the auction.

“This auction has attracted more bidders and bids prior to the auction than any previously run by the company”, said David Galt, Director of Coins, Banknotes and Medals at Mowbray Collectables.

“This reflects heightened interest in gold coins as gold prices have climbed recently. The auction has 151 gold lots valued at over $150,000 in a wide range of 776 world coins, medals and banknotes. Many of these are from specialist collections such as Spanish Silver dollars dating back to 1678, military medals and rare New Zealand coins such as a 1949 proof penny estimated $2300, one of the few early strikes produced that year”.

Background

Mowbray Collectables is New Zealand’s only specialist stamp and coin auctioneer. Many sales are made overseas.

The auction is at www.mowbraycollectables.com

www.mowbrays.co.nz/mowbray-international/catalogue-numismatic/default.html

