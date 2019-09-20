Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Celebrate your uniqueness says tourism export expert

Friday, 20 September 2019, 9:13 am
Press Release: Tourism Export Council


Celebrate your uniqueness is the message from tourism exporters to Waitaki tourism businesses.

TECNZ Chief Executive Judy Chen will meet with local operators and Waitaki Mayor Gary Kircher to discuss the role that inbound tourism has in the regional economy.

“Inbound tour operators are the people that bring international visitors to New Zealand and they are always looking for new and innovative products to add into their itineraries” says Ms Chen.

“Most international visitors spend about two weeks in New Zealand and want to experience things they can’t do or see anywhere else. Differentiating yourself from others either with the product you have, or the service you provide, can make lasting impression.

Unique attractions and activities will help build stronger and more diverse visitor markets and there are so many unique natural features here that you can’t see anywhere else.” she says.

The Blue Penguin Colony at Oamaru is an example of taking what you have and really making a difference, combining tourism with a research and conservation element. Through their efforts, they are being recognized nationally with a nomination in this years New Zealand Tourism Awards in the conservation category.

TECNZ is here to support and work with Waitaki operators and the local regional tourism organisation to further develop products for the international market.

“Working together we can make sure that the region has a strong, sustainable tourism industry well into the future.”

