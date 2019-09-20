2020 New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards entries open Oct 1st



With a few days to go until entries open in the 2020 New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards, this year’s organisers of the regional competitions and their team leaders will gather in Rotorua for the annual conference to learn how to run the prestigious programme. The executive committee and management will also take the opportunity to meet with sponsors and review the Awards Programme to ensure it remains relevant.

This year NZDIA, together with their industry partners Primary ITO and DairyNZ, will offer entrants in the Share Farmer of the Year category the opportunity to have the body of work they prepare for the awards also serve as evidence for Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL). This could lead to partial completion of the New Zealand Diploma in Agribusiness Management.

NZDIA General Manager Robin Congdon says this will provide participants in the awards an additional way to receive recognition and learning and provide a valuable way to promote agribusiness skills training to the industry.

“Our conference is an opportunity for the many volunteers from around the country to come together after a hectic winter season and we know the new RPL element will be well received,” he says.

Entries in the New Zealand Share Farmer of the Year, New Zealand Dairy Manager of the Year and New Zealand Dairy Trainee of the Year categories will be accepted online at www.dairyindustryawards.co.nz from Monday 01 October.

“People who enter before midnight on October 10th will enter the Early Bird Entry promotion, with a fantastic prize from Honda in each category,” Robin explains.

“The New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards are not only a prestigious competition with hundreds of thousands of dollars in prizes, they are a learning platform where people can secure their future, learn, connect and grow, both personally and professionally.”

The New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards are supported by national sponsors Westpac, DeLaval, Ecolab, Federated Farmers, Fonterra, Honda Motorcycles, LIC, Meridian Energy and Ravensdown, along with industry partners DairyNZ and PrimaryITO.

More information on regional committees and launch events are available at www.dairyindustryawards.co.nz/regions, and on regional facebook pages.





