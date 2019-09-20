Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

XE Morning Update

Friday, 20 September 2019, 9:28 am
XE.com

The NZD opens at 0.6302

The Kiwi has drifted off, despite local GDP data coming in slightly better than expected at 0.5% q/q. As is often the case these days, global sentiment dominated, with comments from Trump's advisor, that Trump is ready to escalate the trade war if there is no deal. These days the market is getting a little desensitised to this, but with good manufacturing data also out of the US, it was enough for the USD to catch a bid.

The AUD on the other hand has had a harder time of it as the Australian unemployment rate ticked up to 5.3%. The currency has come down a fairly long way over the past few years, even as the unemployment rate has dropped. You would hate to see what would happen to it in an employment crisis…

Out of the UK, we have some positive news. The EU’s Junker has come out saying “We can have a deal”, and the market has run with it, bringing the GBP to amongst the strongest performers. The GBP/NZD rate is closing in on 2.0000:1 for the first time since May, and then it only peeped above intraday, before selling back down to 1.8300. This has now become a strong resistance level, and some holders of Sterling will be looking to takes their gains now, rather than taking the risk into October 31st.

Global equity markets remain mixed, - Dow -0.19%, S&P 500 +0.10%, FTSE +0.58%, DAX +0.55%, CAC +0.68%, Nikkei +0.38%, Shanghai +0.46%.

Gold prices are little changed trading at $1,1506 an ounce. WTI Crude Oil prices are up 1.1% currently trading at $58.32 a barrel.

Up 0.5% In June Quarter: Services Lead GDP Growth

“Service industries, which represent about two-thirds of the economy, were the main contributor to GDP growth in the quarter, rising 0.7 percent off the back of a subdued result in the March 2019 quarter.” More>>

ALSO:

Pickers: Letter To Immigration Minister From Early Harvesting Growers

A group of horticultural growers are frustrated by many months of inaction by the Minister who has failed to announce additional immigrant workers from overseas will be allowed into New Zealand to assist with harvesting early stage crops such as asparagus and strawberries. More>>

ALSO:

Non-Giant Fossil Disoveries: Scientists Discover One Of World’s Oldest Bird Species

At 62 million-years-old, the newly-discovered Protodontopteryx ruthae, is one of the oldest named bird species in the world. It lived in New Zealand soon after the dinosaurs died out. More>>

Rural Employers Keen, Migrants Iffy: Employment Visa Changes Announced

“We are committed to ensuring that businesses are able to get the workers they need to fill critical skills shortages, while encouraging employers and regions to work together on long term workforce planning including supporting New Zealanders with the training they need to fill the gaps,” says Iain Lees-Galloway. More>>

ALSO:

Marsden Pipeline Rupture: Report Calls For Supply Improvements, Backs Digger Blame

The report makes several recommendations on how the sector can better prevent, prepare for, respond to, and recover from an incident. In particular, we consider it essential that government and industry work together to put in place and regularly practise sector-wide response plans, to improve the response to any future incident… More>>

ALSO:

