Utilities Disputes Commissioner announces she will retire

Nanette Moreau has advised the Board she will be retiring from her position as Commissioner of Utilities Disputes.

Ms Moreau has been at Utilities Disputes since its start as the Electricity Complaints Commission in 2002. She held the deputy role until she became the Commissioner in March 2016 and oversaw the transition to Utilities Disputes in November 2016.

Ms Moreau has been passionate about access to justice and the significant role of alternative dispute resolution in improving outcomes for consumers, the membership group and all stakeholders. I am proud of the contribution Nanette has made over the past 17 years, and of the Utilities Disputes team and their achievements under her leadership.

The Board will shortly be advertising for a new Commissioner to start later this year.





