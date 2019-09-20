Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Awards gala celebrating excellence in trucking industry

Friday, 20 September 2019, 9:35 am
Press Release: Transport World

Hundreds of people from throughout the Australasian trucking industry will gather in Invercargill to celebrate excellence in their field – and support equipping young Kiwis with the skills they need to stay safe on our roads.
The eighth-annual Mobil Delvac 1 NZ Road Transport Hall of Fame, set to be held at Bill Richardson Transport World on Friday 27 September, will be attended by about 500 people.

Five new inductees will be welcomed into the NZ Road Transport Hall of Fame at the black-tie gala. Inductees are announced at the event, which is the brainchild of HW Richardson Group directors Jocelyn and Scott O’Donnell.

Jocelyn O’Donnell says the event aims to honour the outstanding contributions of individuals to the New Zealand road transport industry.

“This is a great opportunity to celebrate those within our industry who have contributed a significant amount of time, care and enthusiasm to forging the way for the future of road transport in New Zealand,” she says.

“In doing so, everybody in attendance is also contributing towards making New Zealand’s roads a safer place to be, particularly for our young people. The support of our attendees makes a huge difference in giving young New Zealanders the skills they need to be safe on our roads, so that they can go on and contribute meaningfully to the passions that drive them.”

The gala will be held in the spectacular Bill’s Shed. All proceeds from the event, including a charity auction, are donated to the ProActive Drive Youth Driver Education Trust.

Since the event began in 2012, the NZ Road Transport Hall of Fame has contributed more than $100,000 to the ProActive Drive Youth Driver Education Trust.

The programme, which aims to make driving safer for our young people, is provided at no cost to teenagers who already hold a driver’s licence. It offers courses for teen drivers to improve their driving skills, to ensure they are equipped in the event something unexpected happens while they are on the road. Its courses are a combination of theory and practical, hands-on lessons. The programme is available to corporate drivers too.

The NZ Road Transport Hall of Fame has quickly become an industry event not-to-be-missed, with tickets selling out well in advance.

