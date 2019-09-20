The David Awards - back and better than ever!



The finalists in The David Awards 2019 have been named.

After a year on ice, The David Awards has been re-energised and is once again recognising amazing Kiwi businesses at the smaller end of the scale.

“We all agreed the quality of entrants was the highest we have seen since we started,” said long-time Judge Pam Martin, adding the Solo Meo category had been especially popular. “This made it especially hard to pick the finalists.”

The David Awards was started in 2008 to recognise the unsung heroes in home and small business – the Kiwi Davids taking on the Goliaths of the New Zealand business landscape.

“There are so many exciting, small businesses doing fabulous things. The owners are brave, passionate and determined. When they get going, nothing is going to stand in their way,” says Founder and Organiser Heather Douglas.

“It’s very rewarding to have the Awards running again this year, with renewed vigour and some great new driving forces on board. It’s now set to get even bigger and better in coming years.”

Winners of The David Awards 2019 will be announced on www.thedavidawards.co.nz at 11 a.m. on 9 October.



Finalists for 2019 are:

Most outstanding fledgling business

The Little Bone Broth Company littlebonebroth.co.nz

Tradie HR tradiehr.co.nz

Little Lunches littlelunches.co.nz

Sense Data sensedata.co.nz

Bento Ninja bentoninja.co.nz

Most outstanding established business

Pocketspace Interiors pocketspaceinteriors.com

Career Matters careermatters.co.nz

Stolen Bike Catering stolenbike.co.nz

Most outstanding triumph over adversity

NopeSisters Clothing nopesisters.com

A+ Physio aplusphysio.co.nz

Flow Marketing NZ flow.co.nz

Squoodles squoodles.co.nz

Paintvine paintvine.co.nz

Most innovative business

Chia Sisters chia.co.nz

Stay Well Pharmacy staywellpharmacy.com

Puhoi Organic Distillery www.spirits.net.nz

Most inspired use of marketing

She Owns It sheownsit.co.nz

Lauren Parsons Wellbeing Specialists laurenparsons.co.nz

Paintvine paintvine.co.nz

Bento Ninja bentoninja.co.nz

Solo Meo Award

Mud Mates mudmates.co.nz

Eskimo Nell eskimo-nell.com

Lauren Parsons Wellbeing Specialists laurenparsons.co.nz

Tree Gifts NZ treegifts.co.nz

Bento Ninja bentoninja.co.nz

Career Matters careermatters.co.nz

Most community-minded business

Stolen Bike Catering stolenbike.co.nz

Sense Data sensedata.co.nz

Australasian Leadership Institute ali.org.nz



Voting for the People's Choice Award closes 5 p.m. 30 September 2019





