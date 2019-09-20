Marlborough's 2019 Ultimate Burleigh Pie Pairing

After another gruelling yet hugely enjoyable marathon judging session, the ‘Ultimate’ overall pairing has been declared as :

Mount Riley Marlborough Syrah 2009

paired with the Burleigh Steak and Mushroom pie.

The winning entry will receive a delicious boxed French Brie Cheese, their name on the prestigious Burleigh Pairing Trophy and custodianship of the trophy for one year to proudly display - as well as a profound and deep sense of pie satisfaction!

A staggering 46 Marlborough wine producers entered the Challenge this year - the highest number of entries yet - in what the organisers describe as an incredible show of love for Burleigh pies and stunning Marlborough wines.

“ We knew that The Burleigh is the go - to for most folks to satisfy their pie cravings, but this level of involvement has blown us away yet again,” said Fiona Fenwick - Judge and Challenge Co- Founder. “What started as a few friends getting together over a pie and deciding it was about time the perfect tipple was picked to pair alongside has grown to something really special in the Marlborough community and this year local charities will benefit with every cent of the entry fee from wineries - $2500 - being split amongst 3 local organisations.”

The 4 judges, Fiona Fenwick, Sander de Wildt of Karaka Cuisine, Mayor John Leggett and pie recipe winner Edward Barron carried out a totally blind taste testing of all entries, with official adjudication to ensure fairness all round and declared the following as individual category winners :

Chicken, Leek & Mushroom: Seresin Estate Chardonnay 2017

Jerk Chicken : Marlborough Sun Pinot Gris 2017

Vegetarian : Constellation Brands The People’s Methode Traditionelle

Mince and English Cheddar Tohu Chardonnay 2016

Mince Cheese & Bacon Grove Mill Riesling 2016

Steak and Blue Cheese Two Rivers Ampitheatre Syrah 2018

Steak and Truffled Cheese Stoneleigh Merlot 2018

Steak and Mushroom Mount Riley Syrah 2009

Steak and Pepper Giesen Organic Syrah 2015

Steak and Bacon Vavasour Rosé 2018

Pork Belly Lake Chalice The Falcon Riesling 2019

Jamaican Lamb Auntsfield Busch Block Late Harvest Riesling 2016

Highly regarded foodie expert and judge Sander de Wildt said, “In all my years of creating and enjoying pies, I’ve seen nothing like this! These Marlborough wines are all fantastic in their own right but they are on the verge of sublime when matched with these iconic pies”.

Rod Burdis, co-owner of The Burleigh said, “ This has added a whole new dimension to the enjoyment of our pies and we are thrilled with the support”

Plans are already underway for the 2020 Pie Pairing Challenge with the team continuing with the pie recipe competition which gained so much community involvement.

