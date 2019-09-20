Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Fidelity Life achieves Accessibility Tick

Friday, 20 September 2019, 11:59 am
Press Release: Fidelity Life

Fidelity Life, New Zealand’s largest locally owned and operated life insurer and two-time ANZIIF New Zealand Life Insurance Company of the Year, has been awarded the Accessibility Tick.

Awarded by Access Advisors, the Accessibility Tick is an independent endorsement of an organisation’s commitment to being more accessible to, and inclusive of, people with disabilities.

Fidelity Life Chief People Officer Tanya Hadfield says the Accessibility Tick is about being accessible to all customers, advisers and job seekers.

“1 in 4 New Zealanders identify as having a disability. This means if we aren’t inclusive and accessible to all Kiwis, a quarter of the market might not be looking at us as a potential employer, business partner or life insurance provider.

“Achieving the Accessibility Tick gives us the confidence we can successfully employ people with disabilities, enrich our diversity and meet the needs of all customers.”

Louise von Sierakowski, Accessibility Tick Programme Lead, says: “It is clear Fidelity Life is looking across their business with an accessibility and disability inclusion lens. They have made good progress in all areas from their recruitment and onboarding practices, to their interactions with customers.

“We applaud Fidelity Life for the work that they have done so far in showing their commitment to accessibility and look forward to seeing how they build on this.”

Fidelity Life has demonstrated competency in nine key accessibility areas in order to achieve the Accessibility Tick and is now committed to implementing an annual plan to keep improving accessibility.

Other organisations to have been awarded the Accessibility Tick include Vector, ACC, Westpac and Air New Zealand.

“Improving our diversity and inclusion is something we’re continually working on. Our goal is to set ourselves up for a sustainable and successful future, with all of our customers at the centre of everything we do,” says Tanya.

Up 0.5% In June Quarter: Services Lead GDP Growth

"Service industries, which represent about two-thirds of the economy, were the main contributor to GDP growth in the quarter, rising 0.7 percent off the back of a subdued result in the March 2019 quarter."

