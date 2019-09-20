Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Gull confirms it will hold fuel price over weekend

Friday, 20 September 2019, 1:36 pm
Press Release: Gull Petroleum

Auckland, 20 September 2019 - Gull confirmed today that it would hold fuel prices at all its company-controlled fuel outlets through this coming weekend.

International oil prices spiked last Monday leading to most New Zealand retail fuel brands increasing prices early this week by around 6 cents per litre with some increases of up to 9 cents per litre observed.

On Tuesday morning Gull committed to holding prices at its company outlets until at least today and after reviewing the market at 1pm has committed to hold prices until Monday morning.

“We will monitor the situation over the weekend when we can see the Singapore closing prices from this evening” noted Dave Bodger, Gull General Manager “ We understand that petrol price increases hit most Kiwis hard and we are happy we are able to hold this off for a further two days.”

ALSO:

