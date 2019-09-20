Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Ziptrek wears conservation credentials on its sleeve

Friday, 20 September 2019, 1:37 pm
Press Release: Ziptrek Ecotours

Pioneering eco-tourism company Ziptrek Ecotours has been proudly wearing its conservation credentials on its sleeve this week.

The multi-award-winning Queenstown-based operation has co-hosted or presented a number of Conservation Week workshops, as well as launching an impressive ‘living wall’ community space in its booking office.

Celebrating 10 years in business in November, as the pioneers of ziplining in New Zealand, Ziptrek’s always been an eco-tourism company at heart, aiming to educate and inspire others towards long-term environmental and sustainable practices.

This week was the perfect showcase for its sustainable business and tourism practices and business innovation.

As recent research shows that more than half of global travellers are proactively looking for more sustainable tourism and travel choices, Ziptrek Ecotours can proudly claim that the sustainable model on which its business was (literally!) built was ahead of its time.

Within 18 months of opening Ziptrek won a top sustainable business award and received a Qualmark Enviro Gold rating, and works closely with key local community groups on tree planting, sustainable and social charities such as the Wakatipu Reforestation Trust and Kiva, the world’s first online lending platform connecting lenders to entrepreneurs.

“Ziptrek Ecotours is woven into Queenstown’s deep tourism heritage,” says founder Trent Yeo. “Tourism is an investment in people, and tens of thousands of people every year now hear a story of humanity’s link to our natural world.”

This week over a hundred people have come to three workshops presented by Ziptrek and local tourism businesses to hear about tourism’s role in conservation, working towards a predator-free environment in Queenstown, and to enjoy a behind-the-scenes peek at how the company operates among their legendary tree houses and its ecology work on Bobs Peak.

Ziptrek Ecotours’ new community space featuring the living wall will be available to use outside opening hours for small gatherings of community groups and organizations, for a small donation.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Ziptrek Ecotours on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Up 0.5% In June Quarter: Services Lead GDP Growth

“Service industries, which represent about two-thirds of the economy, were the main contributor to GDP growth in the quarter, rising 0.7 percent off the back of a subdued result in the March 2019 quarter.” More>>

ALSO:

Pickers: Letter To Immigration Minister From Early Harvesting Growers

A group of horticultural growers are frustrated by many months of inaction by the Minister who has failed to announce additional immigrant workers from overseas will be allowed into New Zealand to assist with harvesting early stage crops such as asparagus and strawberries. More>>

ALSO:

Non-Giant Fossil Disoveries: Scientists Discover One Of World’s Oldest Bird Species

At 62 million-years-old, the newly-discovered Protodontopteryx ruthae, is one of the oldest named bird species in the world. It lived in New Zealand soon after the dinosaurs died out. More>>

Rural Employers Keen, Migrants Iffy: Employment Visa Changes Announced

“We are committed to ensuring that businesses are able to get the workers they need to fill critical skills shortages, while encouraging employers and regions to work together on long term workforce planning including supporting New Zealanders with the training they need to fill the gaps,” says Iain Lees-Galloway. More>>

ALSO:

Marsden Pipeline Rupture: Report Calls For Supply Improvements, Backs Digger Blame

The report makes several recommendations on how the sector can better prevent, prepare for, respond to, and recover from an incident. In particular, we consider it essential that government and industry work together to put in place and regularly practise sector-wide response plans, to improve the response to any future incident… More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 