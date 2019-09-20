Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

DHL Express announces annual price adjustments for 2020

Friday, 20 September 2019, 1:43 pm
Press Release: DHL Express NZ

DHL Express announces annual price adjustments for 2020 in New Zealand

Average rate increase of 4.9% effective January 1, 2020

Auckland, New Zealand, September 20, 2019: DHL Express, the world’s leading international express services provider, announced a price increase today that will take effect on January 1, 2020. The average shipment price will be 4.9% higher compared to 2019.

“It is our goal at DHL Express to support our customers in reaching their business goals by tailoring our services to the needs of their business. As a prerequisite, we have been investing heavily in our international network,” said Mark Foy, Country Manager, DHL Express New Zealand. “The annual price adjustment allows us to invest in our infrastructure, enabling us to utilize innovative technologies and individual delivery processes to ensure best-in-class customer solutions. Rising volumes in the e-commerce market have increased the demand for logistics expertise and in response, DHL Express have invested comprehensively in new lower carbon-emissions aircrafts, expanding its green fleet, developing its global hub and gateway network and top-of-the-line sorting technology armed with multiple processing capacities. These advances and those to come will help us, our customers and partners, to contribute a significant part to improving our ecological footprint.”


Prices are adjusted on an annual basis by DHL Express, taking into consideration inflation and currency dynamics such as administrative costs related to regulatory and security measures. These measures are updated by national and international authorities on a regular basis in each of the more than 220 countries and territories that DHL Express serves. Depending on local conditions, price adjustments will vary from country to country, and will apply to all customers where contracts allow.

For more information, visit www.dhl.com.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from DHL Express NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Up 0.5% In June Quarter: Services Lead GDP Growth

“Service industries, which represent about two-thirds of the economy, were the main contributor to GDP growth in the quarter, rising 0.7 percent off the back of a subdued result in the March 2019 quarter.” More>>

ALSO:

Pickers: Letter To Immigration Minister From Early Harvesting Growers

A group of horticultural growers are frustrated by many months of inaction by the Minister who has failed to announce additional immigrant workers from overseas will be allowed into New Zealand to assist with harvesting early stage crops such as asparagus and strawberries. More>>

ALSO:

Non-Giant Fossil Disoveries: Scientists Discover One Of World’s Oldest Bird Species

At 62 million-years-old, the newly-discovered Protodontopteryx ruthae, is one of the oldest named bird species in the world. It lived in New Zealand soon after the dinosaurs died out. More>>

Rural Employers Keen, Migrants Iffy: Employment Visa Changes Announced

“We are committed to ensuring that businesses are able to get the workers they need to fill critical skills shortages, while encouraging employers and regions to work together on long term workforce planning including supporting New Zealanders with the training they need to fill the gaps,” says Iain Lees-Galloway. More>>

ALSO:

Marsden Pipeline Rupture: Report Calls For Supply Improvements, Backs Digger Blame

The report makes several recommendations on how the sector can better prevent, prepare for, respond to, and recover from an incident. In particular, we consider it essential that government and industry work together to put in place and regularly practise sector-wide response plans, to improve the response to any future incident… More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 