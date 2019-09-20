DHL Express announces annual price adjustments for 2020

DHL Express announces annual price adjustments for 2020 in New Zealand

Average rate increase of 4.9% effective January 1, 2020

Auckland, New Zealand, September 20, 2019: DHL Express, the world’s leading international express services provider, announced a price increase today that will take effect on January 1, 2020. The average shipment price will be 4.9% higher compared to 2019.

“It is our goal at DHL Express to support our customers in reaching their business goals by tailoring our services to the needs of their business. As a prerequisite, we have been investing heavily in our international network,” said Mark Foy, Country Manager, DHL Express New Zealand. “The annual price adjustment allows us to invest in our infrastructure, enabling us to utilize innovative technologies and individual delivery processes to ensure best-in-class customer solutions. Rising volumes in the e-commerce market have increased the demand for logistics expertise and in response, DHL Express have invested comprehensively in new lower carbon-emissions aircrafts, expanding its green fleet, developing its global hub and gateway network and top-of-the-line sorting technology armed with multiple processing capacities. These advances and those to come will help us, our customers and partners, to contribute a significant part to improving our ecological footprint.”



Prices are adjusted on an annual basis by DHL Express, taking into consideration inflation and currency dynamics such as administrative costs related to regulatory and security measures. These measures are updated by national and international authorities on a regular basis in each of the more than 220 countries and territories that DHL Express serves. Depending on local conditions, price adjustments will vary from country to country, and will apply to all customers where contracts allow.

For more information, visit www.dhl.com.





