Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Colliers defends KiwiBuild as 'far from a colossal failure'

Friday, 20 September 2019, 1:59 pm
Article: BusinessDesk

By Jenny Ruth

Sept. 20 (BusinessDesk) - KiwiBuild is "far from the colossal failure its political opponents have portrayed it to be," says prominent real estate agent Colliers.

Its residential projects director, Pete Evans, says the construction industry needed time to adjust to KiwiBuild's requirements and development projects take at least 12 months to be planned, designed and consented, let alone built.

"KiwiBuild has been an easy target for opponents looking to notch up political points. But while it's true the policy over-promised and under-delivered, it is far from a colossal failure," Evans says.

He's citing Colliers' experience marketing the Fraser Avenue, Northcote development in Auckland of 102 apartments, 72 of which are available to first-home buyers under the KiwiBuild scheme and 30 available on the open market, as proof KiwiBuild is working.

Prices for first-home buyers range from $370,000 to $845,000 for the studio and one, two and three-bedroom apartments which are in five three-storey buildings around a village green. The open market prices are up to $110,000 lower than their valuation.

Evans says in its first week on the market, the development attracted 122 appointments and achieved 50 conditional sales.

"That isn't the case for the rest of the new apartment market where sales have slowed, according to Colliers' research," he says.

"The KiwiBuild developer-underwrite is also achieving what it set out to do by allowing projects to go ahead at a time when there are very few privately-funded projects coming to market," he says.

"Stubbornly high land and construction costs continue to be a barrier for development."

The Fraser Avenue developer is Shane Brealey of NZ Living.

Early this month, the government dropped its KiwiBuild target of 100,000 homes over a decade and announced a policy "reset" which includes setting up a new crown agency, Kainga Ora, to be both a public housing landlord and to facilitate urban development projects.

Legislation establishing it passed its final reading in parliament yesterday and Kainga Ora, which will incorporate Housing New Zealand, its development subsidiary and the KiwiBuild unit, is set to begin operating from Oct. 1.


© Scoop Media

BusinessDesk

BusinessDesk

Independent, Trustworthy New Zealand Business News

The Wellington-based BusinessDesk team provides a daily news feed for a serious business audience.

Contact BusinessDesk

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Up 0.5% In June Quarter: Services Lead GDP Growth

“Service industries, which represent about two-thirds of the economy, were the main contributor to GDP growth in the quarter, rising 0.7 percent off the back of a subdued result in the March 2019 quarter.” More>>

ALSO:

Pickers: Letter To Immigration Minister From Early Harvesting Growers

A group of horticultural growers are frustrated by many months of inaction by the Minister who has failed to announce additional immigrant workers from overseas will be allowed into New Zealand to assist with harvesting early stage crops such as asparagus and strawberries. More>>

ALSO:

Non-Giant Fossil Disoveries: Scientists Discover One Of World’s Oldest Bird Species

At 62 million-years-old, the newly-discovered Protodontopteryx ruthae, is one of the oldest named bird species in the world. It lived in New Zealand soon after the dinosaurs died out. More>>

Rural Employers Keen, Migrants Iffy: Employment Visa Changes Announced

“We are committed to ensuring that businesses are able to get the workers they need to fill critical skills shortages, while encouraging employers and regions to work together on long term workforce planning including supporting New Zealanders with the training they need to fill the gaps,” says Iain Lees-Galloway. More>>

ALSO:

Marsden Pipeline Rupture: Report Calls For Supply Improvements, Backs Digger Blame

The report makes several recommendations on how the sector can better prevent, prepare for, respond to, and recover from an incident. In particular, we consider it essential that government and industry work together to put in place and regularly practise sector-wide response plans, to improve the response to any future incident… More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 