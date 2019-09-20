Reade appointed new CEO at Northland Inc



Northland Inc today (Friday) announced the appointment of Murray Reade as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Kawakawa-born Reade, who was most recently CEO of the Lion Foundation in Auckland, will take up his new role at the Regional Economic Development Agency in mid-October.

Following a successful career in the New Zealand Defence Force, Reade was also a key part of the leadership team at Eden Park, the country’s biggest sports stadium, and a former CEO of the Voyager New Zealand Maritime Museum in Auckland. He succeeds Dr David Wilson, who departed Northland Inc after five and a half years at the helm.

Reade is Ngāpuhi/Ngāti Pāoa and has spent much of his life in the Far North, with his hapū from Rawhiti in the Bay of Islands. “The region is home and I am committed to working closely with Northland communities and people to improve social and economic conditions for the area,” he said.

“The North has great potential for development to lift and improve the wellbeing of all those who live here. This role represents an opportunity to help achieve this, and it will be an immense privilege to be part of it. For me, the role also represents an opportunity to realise a personal and professional aspiration to serve a region that I’m deeply passionate about.”

Reade is a member of the New Zealand Institute of Directors, holds a Masters in Business Administration from England’s Henley Management College, studied Business Administration at the University of Auckland, and graduated from the Royal Navy Engineering College in Plymouth, England, with a Certificate in Marine Engineering.

“We look forward to welcoming someone of Murray’s calibre back to his home in Northland,” said Northland Inc Chair Sarah Petersen. “Murray brings a wealth of leadership experience, tourism sector experience and a strong history of working with community and stakeholders, which is a perfect fit for Northland Inc. We know he will be able to make a significant contribution to improving economic and social outcomes in the region.”

She said Reade’s personal experience of Māori economic development within his hapū also means he is well placed to provide insight and leadership to build on Northland Inc’s work to create positive outcomes for Māori businesses and landowners, which is one of the organisation’s key strategic focus areas.

Petersen also thanked Acting CEO Vaughan Cooper for his leadership and guidance over recent months. “He expertly maintained the momentum of Northland Inc, and we sincerely thank him for his leadership and work over this time.”



© Scoop Media

