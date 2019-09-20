Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Melling interchange construction must follow consents

Friday, 20 September 2019, 5:49 pm
Press Release: Business Central - Wellington

Improving traffic flows north of Wellington along State Highway 2 is one step closer today following the New Zealand Transport Agency's decision to proceed with consent applications for a new Melling interchange, says the Wellington Chamber of Commerce.

"Local businesses are welcoming the Melling interchange advancing to the next milestone ", says Chief Executive John Milford.

"Melling is a significant project for the region promising to revitalise the main entrance to Lower Hutt, relieve chronic traffic congestion, improve access to the railway station, and better protect the city from flooding.

"Today's decision by the New Zealand Transport Agency to join the Greater Wellington Regional Council and Hutt City Council in securing resource consents for the significant project River Link project is good news.

"Community opinion over past months has strongly supported advancing this project now, and it is pleasing to see decision-makers acknowledge this feedback.

"Lower Hutt is a major commercial and logistics hub for the wider Wellington region. Transport links in and out of the city require immediate improvement.

"Businesses urge NZTA to commit to funding construction of the Melling interchange once its resource consents are granted. The region cannot wait another decade.

"Our members are looking forward to this project advancing in tandem with other regional priorities, including Petone to Grenada and the full Let's Get Wellington Moving package."


