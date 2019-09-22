Update on Spark Sport streaming issue 1pm

Media Advisory

23 September 2019, 1.10pm

Update on Spark Sport streaming issue



Following technical investigations overnight and this morning, Spark Sport is making configuration changes to the way the video stream comes into New Zealand. We believe this will resolve the video quality issues experienced by some customers intermittently during the All Blacks v South Africa match last night. These configuration changes will be implemented prior to today’s matches, which commence with Italy v Namibia from 4.45pm.

Spark will simulcast all of today’s Rugby World Cup coverage free-to-air on TVNZ DUKE so our customers can have full confidence they will be able to enjoy the matches tonight. We are confident Spark Sport will provide a good experience tonight, but if customers for any reason are unhappy with their stream, they will have the opportunity to watch on TVNZ DUKE. This is in line with the commitment we made prior to the tournament to have established procedures in place via our partner TVNZ to provide an alternative means of watching matches should there be any concerns with Spark Sport’s streaming service.

Customers who feel unhappy with their viewing experience of the All Blacks v South Africa pool match pass can receive a refund: customers who purchased an All Blacks vs South Africa Match Pass can receive a full refund; those who purchased a Tournament Pass and wish to leave the service can also receive a full refund; and those who wish to carry on with the service, can receive a partial 15% refund of their Tournament Pass price. Unhappy customers who have activated a Spark Sport subscription via a voucher code can also receive a full or partial refund.

TVNZ DUKE is available on channel 13 or DUKE on Sky channel 23. Note that tonight’s matches will not be available through the TVNZ website or TVNZ OnDemand app.

© Scoop Media

