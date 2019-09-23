Greenbox Acquires Recytech as Launch Platform for expansion



Brisbane, Australia – September 23, 2019 – Australian IT asset lifecycle management company, Greenbox, has acquired New Zealand IT asset disposal company Recytech to support expansion in the New Zealand market following growing demand from Greenbox’ global partners.

“We have worked with Recytech in New Zealand for more than 10 years and know the people well,” said Greenbox Founder and Director, Shane Mulholland. “We had explored a number of options to enable expansion into New Zealand and acquiring Recytech was the logical step.”

Recytech was established in 2009 by Graeme Svensen and Paul Beattie and is based on Auckland’s North Shore.

“We see a great opportunity for our customers and staff as Recytech becomes a member of the Greenbox Group. There will be a considerable enhancement of our service offering following a systems upgrade,” said Paul Beattie, Director, Recytech.

In Australia, Greenbox helps customers sustainably dispose of IT assets and also manage those assets through the complete lifecycle. Many of Greenbox’s finance, vendor and global ITAD (IT asset disposition) partners wanted the Australian company to also provide its full range of services in New Zealand.

“Many global companies operate a combined Australia and New Zealand subsidiary and want access to the same services across both countries,” said Greenbox CEO, Daniel Pritchard. “With the acquisition of Recytech we can now offer that service which, I believe, is an industry first.”

While Recytech is based in Auckland, Greenbox plans to take the services nationwide in New Zealand.

“We will invest in the Recytech business,” said Pritchard. “We will maintain all the existing roles and will investigate the best way to take the service national – this may be based on organic growth or through additional acquisitions.”

Greenbox’ range of IT asset services covers pre-deployment through to data security services and disposal. The company holds R2 (Responsible Recycling), ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 standards accreditation in Australia and aims to bring the New Zealand business up to the same standards.

“Recytech has been working with companies such as IBM and Flexigroup for a number of years and is a leader in its field in New Zealand,” said Pritchard. “We look forward to learning about the specific needs of the New Zealand market from the Recytech team and to expand its service offering.”

About Greenbox

Greenbox is a privately-owned IT asset lifecycle management company servicing Australia and New Zealand. In Australia, Greenbox has high-security facilities in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra, and provides the government, defence, banking and education industries with end-to-end services across the technology lifecycle, including pre-deployment, connected configuration, deployment, asset recovery and data security. Greenbox services the New Zealand market via its newly acquired subsidiary Recytech. Initial services are based on IT asset disposal but will be expanded to cover the full Greenbox portfolio of ITAD solutions. Greenbox has experience in some of Australia’s largest and most complex projects with stringent security requirements, driven by robust governance, ISO-certified processes, and accredited engineers. For more information visit www.greenbox.com.au.



© Scoop Media

