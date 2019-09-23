Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Stephen Barfoot joins third generation at helm

Monday, 23 September 2019, 10:51 am
Press Release: Barfoot and Thompson


Stephen Barfoot, former salesperson, branch manager and Chief Technology Officer at Barfoot & Thompson, will move into the role of Director with the company from 1 October.

He joins other third generation members of the Barfoot and Thompson families, including Director Kiri Barfoot and Managing Director Peter Thompson.

Chief Executive Officer Chris Dobbie says Stephen’s career experience, combining expertise in new technologies and a unique insight into the real estate business’ operations, will be invaluable to his new leadership role.

“Technology has changed the face of how we buy and sell property and will continue to do so. Barfoot & Thompson has long been at the forefront of that change in New Zealand and, in his new role, Stephen will work to ensure that we are always looking for new opportunities to innovate.”

During his 17 years with Barfoot & Thompson, Stephen has worked as both a salesperson and branch manager, and was also the Chief Technology Officer. In this role, he led the creation of the company’s mobile app which has become an invaluable tool for Barfoot & Thompson’s 1,500 salespeople.

Prior to this, Stephen worked in the technology industry as New Zealand IT Manager for a US based multinational. He holds a Bachelor of Computer Science from the University of Auckland.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Barfoot and Thompson on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Pickers: Letter To Immigration Minister From Early Harvesting Growers

A group of horticultural growers are frustrated by many months of inaction by the Minister who has failed to announce additional immigrant workers from overseas will be allowed into New Zealand to assist with harvesting early stage crops such as asparagus and strawberries. More>>

ALSO:

Non-Giant Fossil Disoveries: Scientists Discover One Of World’s Oldest Bird Species

At 62 million-years-old, the newly-discovered Protodontopteryx ruthae, is one of the oldest named bird species in the world. It lived in New Zealand soon after the dinosaurs died out. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 