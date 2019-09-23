Stephen Barfoot joins third generation at helm



Stephen Barfoot, former salesperson, branch manager and Chief Technology Officer at Barfoot & Thompson, will move into the role of Director with the company from 1 October.

He joins other third generation members of the Barfoot and Thompson families, including Director Kiri Barfoot and Managing Director Peter Thompson.

Chief Executive Officer Chris Dobbie says Stephen’s career experience, combining expertise in new technologies and a unique insight into the real estate business’ operations, will be invaluable to his new leadership role.

“Technology has changed the face of how we buy and sell property and will continue to do so. Barfoot & Thompson has long been at the forefront of that change in New Zealand and, in his new role, Stephen will work to ensure that we are always looking for new opportunities to innovate.”

During his 17 years with Barfoot & Thompson, Stephen has worked as both a salesperson and branch manager, and was also the Chief Technology Officer. In this role, he led the creation of the company’s mobile app which has become an invaluable tool for Barfoot & Thompson’s 1,500 salespeople.

Prior to this, Stephen worked in the technology industry as New Zealand IT Manager for a US based multinational. He holds a Bachelor of Computer Science from the University of Auckland.

