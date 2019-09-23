Mkoin Offering Kiwis a Secure Cryptocurrency Platform

Summary: Mkoin is a new Kiwi company providing a secure cryptotrading platform to its clients that uses the latest high-tech crypto trading technology developed in the USA.

October 1, 2019: Mkoin, is a Christchurch based company that is offering a secure cryptotrading platform to its clients. The company uses blockchain technology for clients in a highly secure platform developed by US company, Huobi.

Created to provide Kiwi cryptocurrency investors with a secure and stable trading environment. It enables clients to trade hundreds of cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH, EOS, USDT, etc) 24/7, at competitive rates and extremely low fees. The platform is designed with zero-tolerance for 3rd party interference through a decentralized system and is extremely secure. This system also allows for transaction/brokerage fee-free transactions.

MKoin's Crypto-trading and Digital Marketing Professionals, Liang Ma & Tim Newman said, "Together we are committed to helping provide Kiwi cryptocurrency investors with a secure and stable trading environment and unique crypto financial services."

“Mkoin's cryptocurrency exchange platforms peer-to-peer nature ensures the exchange of assets between participants with no central body involvement. Mkoin doesn't maintain clients' funds, but functions as intermediaries between a buyer and a seller.” said Liang Ma.

The platform also provides tools to make trades secure. Mkoin Crypto Exchange doesn't just connect buyers and sellers alone, they ensure that traders get an all-in-one hybrid system that lets them trade cryptocurrencies without worrying about the security of funds and sensitive information.

Mkoin’s cryptocurrency exchange suits include:

A Censorship-resistant decentralized crypto-economic system that safeguards the sensitive operation of several different trading transactions.

Transaction/brokerage fees-free transaction.

Escrow services that aids to secure trading transactions and mitigate fraud.

Express buy BTC and ETH with credit card payment option

Multicurrency P2P Trading Platform for the streamlining of all digital coin-related operations in a single medium.

Crypto-to-crypto swapping, hedging, selling with a whole set of different approaches applicable with margin-trade in crypto coins.



“These features put Mkoin's cryptotrading platform at the absolute cutting-edge of cryptocurrency exchange services.” said Tim Newman.

Mkoin is excited to bring this product to New Zealand and is certain the New Zealand investment, crypto and technology community will enjoy the platform too.

About MKoin

MKoin is a Cryptocurrency Exchange that is a 100% New Zealand owned company who is also a registered New Zealand Financial Service Provider.

MK Capital Investment Limited holds Financial Service Providers' Registration No. 639689 under the Financial Service Providers (Registration and Dispute Resolution) Act 2008 and is also a member of Financial Service Dispute Resolution Scheme. The information of these registrations imposed by the Financial Markets Authority are published on www.business.govt.nz/fsp

Email info@mkoin.nz





