Z launches first Habitual Fix

First Habitual Fix at Z makes healthy eating easier for Kiwis on the go

Service stations are typically known for packaged snacks and limited fresh food options but Z is flipping the typical service station model on its head with the launch of its first in-store Habitual Fix to make finding fresh food easier for those on the go.

The Kiwi energy company’s first Habitual Fix is opening at Z Royal Oak service station on Mt Albert Road on Tuesday 24 September, offering a full menu of healthy, fresh food made in front of customers.

Z’s General Manager of Retail, Andy Baird, says there’s a big gap in New Zealand for fresh, healthier food that is available quickly, especially outside main shopping areas and malls.

"Fresh, healthy choices for people who are in transit are still really hard to find in New Zealand. We want to start changing that by offering fresh food at our convenient locations.

"Customers have been clear they want fresher and better food at service stations. We hunted for a way to provide it and it made sense to pair up with a proven New Zealand owned brand that offers fresh quality food," says Andy.

Z will trial Habitual Fix at Royal Oak and, if it proves to be something customers want, the company will look to roll it out to other Z service stations.

"With the boom of no-frills unmanned stations by other brands we’re doing something different that gives communities somewhere to go for fast, fresh healthy food in convenient locations.

"Some service stations offer so-called fresh options, but no one is offering up anything this good, fresh and made in-store. Habitual Fix has crafted their quality products with New Zealanders in mind, rather than a global fast-food offer put into this market," says Andy.

With more than 190 Z service stations around New Zealand Z has the perfect network for rolling out Habitual Fix and make fresh food more accessible to people with busy lives.

Z has always said it’s focus is on offering more than just fuel, and this is a new way it will be seeking to add extra value to its customers by making it easier to choose fresh, healthy food.

"We have masses of pie lovers and we stand by our pies but we know that people like variety and are looking for healthier options. Just because you have a busy life doesn’t mean you should have limited food options," says Andy.

Like all existing Habitual Fix locations fruits and vegetables will be delivered fresh into store and meats will be of the highest deli grade and sourced locally where possible.

