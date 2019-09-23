Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Proposed business tax changes help start-ups attract capital

Monday, 23 September 2019
Proposed changes to business tax rules announced today by the Government have been welcomed by NZ Private Capital.

‘Proposed new loss continuity and feasibility spending rules would help businesses seeking capital for business growth. The Government’s decision to support change in these areas will be welcomed by early-stage capital markets’, says NZ Private Capital Executive Director Colin McKinnon.

Many businesses and organisations had given a clear message on the need for tax changes to support business investment. NZ Private Capital Association along with other business organisations, supported recommendations to Government that current thresholds in loss continuity rules make it difficult for many firms to carry losses forward at the same time as attracting new investors into innovative businesses.

NZ Private Capital helps businesses navigate and understand the Private Equity and Venture Capital world and provides an important role in linking business owners with investors.

Our members span the activities of the private capital market including international and domestic fund managers; law, accounting and banking professionals; institutional investors; business angels and government agencies.


