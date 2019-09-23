Qantas CFO Race Strauss to join A2 Milk as CFO

By Rebecca Howard

Sept. 23 (BusinessDesk) - Race Strauss will join the A2 Milk Company as chief financial officer in the second half of the current financial year.

Strauss was CFO at Jetstar for five years and was most recently CFO for Qantas Airlines, a division of the Qantas Group, A2 Milk said in a statement. A2 chief executive Jayne Hrdlicka was chief executive of Qantas Airways' Jetstar Group prior to taking on her current role in 2018.

Strauss also spent over 20 years at Unilever where he held a variety of relevant and senior roles including in Unilever’s ice cream business in China, senior finance and strategy roles in South East Asia and Australasia and Unilever’s Global Mergers and Acquisition team based in the UK.

According to A2 Milk, he has a strong packaged goods background as well as relevant international experience, particularly in China and other Asian regions.

Current CFO Craig Louttit opted to step away from the role to spend more time with his family. He will stay on as deputy CFO.

“I am delighted that I am able to continue to be a key part of the team, but without the extensive travel demands of the public company CFO role. Race will be a great addition to the team. I am looking forward to working closely with Race as we continue to develop our thinking and execution as a company firmly focused on its next stage of growth," said Louttit.

A2 Milk shares were last up 1.6 percent at $13.74. They have gained 21.3 percent so far this year, but are down from their $18.04 record in late July.

