Spark Sport streams Wales v Georgia match successfully

Spark Sport is pleased to confirm that the Wales v Georgia match streamed successfully both from a platform and broadband network perspective.

The vast majority of Spark Sport customers who watched Spark Sport live and on demand had a great viewing experience.

While there were a small minority of customers with set-up and device issues these were unrelated to the Spark Sport platform. For these customers, we encourage them to get in touch with us at help.sparksport.co.nz or via our social channels (Facebook and Twitter) so we can help them with their in-home set up prior to the next match.

Rugby World Cup coverage will resume on Spark Sport tonight at 9.45pm with the Russia v Samoa match.





