K3 Legal continues to receive accolades

Tuesday, 24 September 2019, 8:31 am
Press Release: K3 Legal

K3 Legal has racked up an impressive list of award nods and accolades from a range of industry bodies, nearly three years on from the launch of the K3 brand.

The Auckland firm has been named a finalist in three categories of the prestigious 2019 New Zealand Law awards; Boutique Law Firm of the Year, Litigation and Dispute Resolution Specialist Firm of the Year, and Partner Edwin Morrison is a finalist for the Managing Partner of the Year award. The winners will be announced in Auckland on 21 November.

2019 has already been a hugely successful year for K3 Legal after it was named one of New Zealand’s most innovative firms by NZ Lawyer magazine in May.

Noted Asia-Pacific legal industry ranking analysts, AsiaLaw Profiles, also gave K3 Legal a number of glowing endorsements, naming it a “recommended” firm in the Restructuring and Insolvency category, where K3 Legal were one of 12 firms ranked in a list of mostly large firms. They described K3 Legal as a “notable firm” in Dispute Resolution, a category in which eight of the 14 firms ranked were much larger, national firms; and James Nolen was commended as a “distinguished practitioner” in the Restructuring and Insolvency category, one of just 14 individuals to be ranked.

In addition, Legal 500, which provides commentary and insight into the legal marketplaces of 24 Asia Pacific jurisdictions, had recognised K3 Legal as a leading law firm for dispute resolution, restructuring and insolvency. Finally, IFLR1000, an international legal directory dedicated to ranking law firms and lawyers on their financial and corporate transactional work, called K3 Legal a notable New Zealand firm.

K3 Legal director James Nolen says the firm is thrilled at the recognition from such highly-regarded institutions. “We’ve operated under the K3 brand since early 2017 and it is fantastic to see the hard work of the legal team paying off,” he says.

At the same time as launching K3 Legal, the professional services firm expanded its business offering to include K3 Accounting and K3 Consulting under the one umbrella brand of K3.

