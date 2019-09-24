Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Utilities Disputes Commissioner Nanette Moreau to retire

Tuesday, 24 September 2019, 10:47 am
Press Release: Utilities Disputes

The Board of Utilities Disputes Ltd has announced the retirement of Utilities Disputes Commissioner Nanette Moreau.

"Over 17 years, Ms Moreau has made a significant contribution to the organisation," says Board Chair, Hon Heather Roy. "As a highly experienced lawyer and mediator, Nanette joined the Electricity Complaints Commission when it was established in 2002. She held the deputy role until she became Commissioner in March 2016."

"Nanette oversaw the transition to Utilities Disputes and the expansion of the service to include water and broadband shared property installation disputes. Nanette can be proud of the leadership she has provided during this transition, and the achievements of the Utilities Disputes team."

Ms Moreau says she is grateful for the support she has received over the years from providers in the energy, water and broadband sectors, and from consumer, community and government organisations.

"I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my 17 years, and that collaboration has been essential," says Ms Moreau. "I am passionate about access to justice and the role of alternative dispute resolution in providing positive outcomes for all parties."

"The Utilities Disputes team is committed to providing a high-quality service that is free, independent and fair. We’re also committed to improving access to our service. I’m grateful to our hardworking team, and for all the support we continue to receive," says Ms Moreau.

The Board has begun advertising for a new Commissioner to start later this year.

Utilities Disputes provides a free and independent dispute resolution service for electricity, gas, and water complaints, and disputes about access to shared property for fibre installations. www.utilitiesdisputes.co.nz

ENDS


