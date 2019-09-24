Westpac Auckland Business Awards 2019

Record number of entries about to come down to one!



The record number of entries received for this year’s Westpac Auckland Business Awards are about to be decided upon.



The awards cover three Auckland regions of North & West, Central and South & East, and the number of businesses that entered for 2019 are more than double that of last year.

“We have had more than 400 businesses enter this year,” says Michael Barnett, CEO of the Auckland Business Chamber that delivers the awards in partnership with Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development (ATEED).

“Many of the nine categories being decided are exceptionally strong, and the judges have had a very tough task selecting the winners.”

“Businesses are also realising the benefits they gain from entering these awards. It makes them stop and analyse what they are doing which is a valuable practice, and then by showing the courage to be judged they also get to compare and benchmark themselves against the best,” says Barnett.

The first of three regional gala dinner ceremonies at the Cordis, Auckland announcing the winners is just over two weeks away:

• North & West - 10 October, 2019

• Central - 31 October, 2019

• South & East - 28 November, 2019

For more information and tickets visit: www.aucklandbusinessawards.co.nz

