Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Westpac Auckland Business Awards 2019

Tuesday, 24 September 2019, 12:59 pm
Press Release: Auckland Business Chamber

Westpac Auckland Business Awards 2019

Record number of entries about to come down to one!

The record number of entries received for this year’s Westpac Auckland Business Awards are about to be decided upon.


The awards cover three Auckland regions of North & West, Central and South & East, and the number of businesses that entered for 2019 are more than double that of last year.

“We have had more than 400 businesses enter this year,” says Michael Barnett, CEO of the Auckland Business Chamber that delivers the awards in partnership with Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development (ATEED).

“Many of the nine categories being decided are exceptionally strong, and the judges have had a very tough task selecting the winners.”

“Businesses are also realising the benefits they gain from entering these awards. It makes them stop and analyse what they are doing which is a valuable practice, and then by showing the courage to be judged they also get to compare and benchmark themselves against the best,” says Barnett.

The first of three regional gala dinner ceremonies at the Cordis, Auckland announcing the winners is just over two weeks away:

• North & West - 10 October, 2019
• Central - 31 October, 2019
• South & East - 28 November, 2019
For more information and tickets visit: www.aucklandbusinessawards.co.nz

Ends.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Auckland Business Chamber on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Up To $620 Million: Funding For Manawatū Gorge Replacement Highway

The initial funding of up to $100 million has been made available from a reallocation of funding by the NZ Transport Agency. The funding will enable construction to start quickly once the consent process is complete. More>>

Order To Pay $24,754.08: Non-Compliance Costs Landlord

Auckland landlord Rinal Kumar... was found to have failed to lodge tenancy bonds on 32 separate occasions and to have failed to provide documentation to TCIT in accordance with his obligations under tenancy law. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 