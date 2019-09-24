Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Buddle Findlay's litigation team wins two awards

Tuesday, 24 September 2019, 2:59 pm
Press Release: Buddle Findlay

We are delighted to announce that Buddle Findlay has won two awards at the Benchmark Litigation Asia-Pacific Awards 2019:

· Firm of the Year, New Zealand - Buddle Findlay

· Lawyer of the Year, New Zealand - Seb Bisley

The winners were announced at a ceremony held in Hong Kong on Thursday 19 September which recognised the best litigation/dispute resolution firms and lawyers in 11 practice areas across 14 jurisdictions in the Asia-Pacific region.

"It's an honour to receive this award, which recognises the sustained high-quality work of the superb Buddle Findlay litigation team, and some really interesting and challenging instructions from our great clients,” said Seb Bisley

Throughout 2019, Buddle Findlay has been recognised for its exceptional client service and the quality of work we deliver, and these awards help demonstrate that further.

Find out more about Buddle Findlay's litigation and dispute resolution practice or read about our successes at the Australian Financial Review Client Choice Awards 2019 and the Asialaw Regional Awards 2019.


