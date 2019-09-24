Autex Industries takes full ownership of Vodafone Warriors

Family run manufacturing business increases support for local NRL club

New Zealand manufacturing business, Autex Industries, has this evening announced that it has taken sole ownership of local NRL club, the Vodafone Warriors, effective immediately.

Confirmed at the annual end-of-season Warriors Awards held at SkyCity, the move sees the family-owned business, which has been supporting New Zealand rugby league for more than 40 years, increase its existing 33% stake in the club following a deal with the Carlaw Heritage Trust – the previous majority shareholders.

Of the acquisition, Autex Industries CEO - Mark Robinson, says: “Owning a stake in the Club last year was the opportunity of a lifetime. We’re a league family and have stood alongside other Warriors fans in the rain, hail and sun to cheer on the boys for the past 25 years.

“Like any local league fan, we’re passionate about seeing the team succeed. We know the potential is there, so we’re stoked to be taking on full ownership and kicking off a new chapter for the Club.”

The changing ownership structure, sees Autex build on its involvement with the sport in New Zealand - a legacy which was started by Mark’s father and the founder of Autex Industries, David Robinson.

Under David’s leadership, Autex became the first New Zealand business to sponsor a national sport’s team. In 1979, the company invested $100,000 in the national rugby league team, the Kiwis.

Autex Industries first became involved with the Vodafone Warriors in May last year, when it was announced the business would invest in the Club as part of a joint ownership structure.

Since then, Mark Robinson and Autex Managing Director (and Warriors Chairman) Rob Croot, have gone on to develop strong relationships with the Warriors team, coaching staff and senior leadership at the Club.

“Over the past year, we’ve built a great bond with the players and the wider team – we’re there with them at every game and stand by them through the good and not-so-good, home and away. It’s no secret this season has been tough on and off the field, but we’ve got their back and we’re proud to support them.

“We’re looking forward to helping the Club reach its potential for the good of the game, the good of the players and for the good of our fans – there’s no doubt they’re the most loyal in the NRL and they deserve to be rewarded for keeping the faith with some success on the ladder.”

Robinson confirms that despite the change in ownership, there will be no immediate leadership changes at the Club. Autex Managing Director - Rob Croot, will remain in position as Chair of the Warriors’ board, Cameron George will continue to lead the Club as CEO, and Stephen Kearney will continue to coach the team.

