Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZ dollar steady ahead of RBA speech, NZ rate decision

Tuesday, 24 September 2019, 8:16 pm
Article: BusinessDesk

NZ dollar steady ahead of RBA speech, NZ rate decision

By Jenny Ruth

Sept. 24 (BusinessDesk) - The New Zealand dollar was little changed ahead of a key speech by the Reserve Bank of Australia's governor tonight and an official cash rate decision by the local central bank tomorrow.

The kiwi was trading at 62.96 US cents at 5:05pm in Wellington from 62.91 cents at 8:10am. The trade-weighted index was at 70.13 points from 70.08.

"It's been a quiet day, but it's also been one of subtle New Zealand dollar strength – overnight, it was one of, if not the best-performing OECD currency," says Peter Cavanaugh, the senior client advisor at Bancorp Treasury Services.

The level of short positions in the New Zealand dollar had reached record levels last week when the currency fell as low as 62.50 cents, its lowest level since September 2015.

Most of those positions are being unwound ahead of the end of the quarter later this month, so that strength should persist, Cavanaugh says.

"That pre-supposes there isn't another event offshore that prompts another burst of risk aversion," he says.

But it's all quiet on the US-China trade war front at the moment. Chinese negotiators left the US last week and high-level talks are expected to resume in early October.

German business confidence data and US consumer confidence numbers overnight mean "we might get a few speed-bumps" because these tend to be leading indicators of economic activity, Cavanaugh says.

Although US manufacturing data yesterday was mildly positive, counterpart data in Japan and Europe were weak, particularly in Germany where manufacturing contracted for a third consecutive month, boding ill for that country's GDP.

Germany's GDP contracted 0.1 percent in the June quarter and a second negative quarter would put that economy officially in recession.

RBA governor Philip Lowe is giving "An Economic Update" tonight and is expected to foreshadow a rate cut in early October.

The RBNZ is expected to hold its OCR steady tomorrow, although the market is pricing in a high probability of a rate cut in November.

The kiwi was trading at 92.88 Australian cents from 92.90, at 50.66 British pence from 50.60, at 57.29 euro cents from 57.24, at 67.75 yen from 67.61 and at 4.4786 Chinese yuan from 4.4772.

The two-year swap rate nudged up to a bid price of 0.9288 percent from 0.9234 yesterday while 10-year swaps rose to 1.2325 percent from 1.2275.

(BusinessDesk)

© Scoop Media

BusinessDesk

BusinessDesk

Independent, Trustworthy New Zealand Business News

The Wellington-based BusinessDesk team provides a daily news feed for a serious business audience.

Contact BusinessDesk

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Up To $620 Million: Funding For Manawatū Gorge Replacement Highway

The initial funding of up to $100 million has been made available from a reallocation of funding by the NZ Transport Agency. The funding will enable construction to start quickly once the consent process is complete. More>>

Order To Pay $24,754.08: Non-Compliance Costs Landlord

Auckland landlord Rinal Kumar... was found to have failed to lodge tenancy bonds on 32 separate occasions and to have failed to provide documentation to TCIT in accordance with his obligations under tenancy law. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 