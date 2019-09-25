Spark Sport streams Russia v Samoa successfully

Spark Sport is pleased to confirm that the Russia v Samoa match streamed successfully both from a platform and broadband network perspective.

While there were a small minority of customers with set-up and device issues these were unrelated to the Spark Sport platform and represent a small fraction of the tens of thousands of customers who tuned in to watch Russia v Samoa on Spark Sport without issue.

Rugby World Cup coverage will resume on Spark Sporttonight at 5.15pm with the Fiji v Uruguay match.

