NZ Rugby deploys boardPro for Provincial Unions

Auckland, 25 September 2019

NZ Rugby deploys boardPro for Provincial Unions and Super Rugby

As part of its goal to strengthen and support Provincial Union and Super Rugby boards , New Zealand Rugby (NZR) has signed on with boardPro, New Zealand’s fastest growing and largest board governance solution.

NZR’s Chief Operations Officer Nicki Nicol said like many boards in New Zealand, Provincial Union and Super Rugby boards were made up of busy people juggling multiple roles and any tools that streamlined processes for them meant they could spend more time on the important business of providing strategic oversight of our game.

“We know to deliver the best performance on the field our organisations need the best support structures off the field and that starts and ends in the board room.”

boardPro helps not-for-profit and small-to-medium size businesses grapple with board processes without the need for expensive software or dedicated staff. Minutes can be taken by anyone at the meeting, action points are assigned, and follow-ups generated automatically. For organisations like those in rugby, having a strong board governance process is essential, says boardPro co-founder and CEO Brett Herkt.

“Good board governance is the last thing any CEO wants to think about, but getting it right is essential for organisations that want to grow and develop. At boardPro we believe that making it easy for boards to operate means they’ll spend more time governing the organisation and less time trying to organise themselves.”

As part of the agreement, boardPro’s solution will be made available to 26 Provincial Unions as well as the five Super Rugby clubs.

“Ensuring our rugby organisations operate well is key for us. It’s essential our national game runs smoothly and effectively at all levels across New Zealand, and to do this we need the right tools for the job,” Nicol says.

boardPro’s success is built on its ease of use and the intuitive board process that is built on the way boards operate, rather than as a new model that organisations are forced to learn. By building the schedule of activities around the board meeting itself, new board members can quickly get up to speed and all board members know exactly what is expected of them at every step of the way. For organisations moving from paper-based models, the cost of boardPro is typically less than the price of printing off and posting out board packs, and means board members are ready to work the moment the meeting begins.

ENDS

For more information contact:

Paul Brislen

paul@brislen.nz

021988896

About NZ Rugby

Founded in 1892, New Zealand Rugby has teams based in Wellington and Auckland, as well as a number of people working out in the rugby community and with high performance teams. New Zealand Rugby’s vision is to ‘Unify & Inspire’ and it does this through its relationships with its members, including all 26 Provincial Unions, five Super Rugby clubs, sponsors, and stakeholders such as the New Zealand Government.

www.nzrugby.co.nz

About boardPro

Professional corporate boards can afford extensive governance and administration resource, freeing directors to focus on making a powerful contribution. BoardPro brings that capability to the small and medium enterprise and non-profit space. boardPro has taken best practices from professional boards and simplified and automated them for these boards.

www.boardprohub.com

ends



© Scoop Media

