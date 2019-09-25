Burger Pizza Sparks Important Conversation About Future Food

Wellington, 25 September 2019 - At HELL, we have maximum respect for Mother Earth and are always working to reduce our environmental footprint. We only use free-range meat, divert 99% of our waste from landfills and offer a vegan menu for plant-based diets. Caring for the environment is at the heart of the great pizza we make.

In June, we wanted to start a new conversation about looking after the planet – the future of plant-based proteins – releasing our Burger Pizza featuring Beyond Meat patties. While 10% of Kiwis say they’re meat-free (or mostly meat-free) we wanted to reach the 90% who wouldn’t order a plant-based pizza

Burger Pizza was an instant hit. Selling more than 3000 pizzas in a few days, 80% of the people who ate it said they didn’t mind learning the pizza was meat-free, and 70% would order it again.

The worldwide CEO of Beyond Meat reached out to us, and we were blown away by the support from our loyal fans - every day, people ask when Burger Pizza will return to the menu. Since June, our sales have continued to grow, even reaching record levels on Friday the 13th of September.

This conversation had a purpose. We got Kiwis thinking (and talking) about the future of food and alternative proteins – and how we can all take a bit of pressure off the planet.

Despite our good intentions we couldn’t please everyone and have been working with the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) and the Commerce Commission as they processed complaints received about Burger Pizza.

At every step, HELL has been open with both MPI and the Commerce Commission, actively assisting them as they completed their investigations. In July, we introduced the new allergen feature to our website, which clearly states any allergens on a pizza and updates with any customisations. The allergen tab has been incredibly popular and offers a level of transparency other food companies in New Zealand are yet to – another area we’re happy to lead the way for others.

HELL accepts the findings from both MPI and the Commerce Commission and has taken on board their feedback.

While we aren’t going meat-free (don’t you worry carnivores!), we will continue to explore plant-based options. Anything that makes it to the HELL menu needs to taste good and be good for the planet - and for those of you demanding Burger Pizza returns to the menu…. Watch this space!

About HELL

Established in Wellington in 1996, HELL pizza has grown to become one of New Zealand’s most infamous and well-known brands. With more than 70 franchises throughout New Zealand and more than 1100 staff, it produces more than 75,000 free-range pizzas every week. With a focus on quality, it offers Kiwi consumers an ethical option in convenience foods. Supporting a range of causes - including the New Zealand Book Awards, and IHC’s Project Active, HELL is an active member of the communities in which it operates.



