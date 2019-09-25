Heritage Hotels' website wins global award

Heritage Hotels’ new website has been recognised as world leading, having secured a gold award at the 2019 Travel Weekly Magellan Awards recently.

The website won gold in the hospitality marketing – website category of these prestigious travel industry awards. The Travel Weekly Magellan Awards honour outstanding design, marketing and services in a broad range of the travel industries.

“Receiving global recognition of our website is a great honour for us and our agency partners NextGuest Digital and Central Station who worked with us to attain a world-class website user experience,” says Graham Yan, chief executive of Heritage Hotel Management Ltd.

The Travel Weekly Magellan Awards winners are recognised in the industry for communicating travel’s promise, through words, images and design, to educate, inspire and motivate the viewer to travel.

“This Magellan award reflects Heritage Hotels’ pride in showcasing its unique properties around New Zealand with a strong focus on their hospitality promise to the guest. With NextGuest Digital they have been able to realise their financial business objectives, whilst utilising beautiful digital design and best practices to highlight the travel experience,” says Michael Bongiovanni, general manager Asia Pacific for NextGuest Digital.

The Travel Weekly Magellan Awards are judged and overseen by a one-of-a-kind panel of top travel professionals representing the best names and most accomplished leaders from the industry. In determining winners, entries do not compete with one another, instead they are judged against a standard of excellence. To uphold this high standard of excellence, a category may have multiple winners, or may have no winners at all.

The award winning website is available for viewing at www.heritagehotels.co.nz





© Scoop Media

