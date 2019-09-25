Low-entry managed funds unlock greater returns potential

Kiwis worried about low interest rates hurting their investment returns can now get a slice of an actively-managed portfolio, with the launch of Kiwi Wealth’s Managed Funds.

The low $500 minimum investment removes a key barrier for ordinary investors to access investment manager skills and expertise, with many put off by the high investment thresholds and fees of other managed funds. Investment portfolios in the Managed Funds will comprise of shares, fixed interest and cash investments.

Individuals opening a Kiwi Wealth Managed Funds account can do so entirely online, eliminating paperwork at sign-up. Investors can select and personalise their goal and get their investment underway in minutes. Money can be invested when you want to or withdrawn when investors need it, with zero penalties.

Melissa Vasta, Kiwi Wealth Head of Product, said improving access to investment options, as well as quality financial advice, was essential to building wealth for all New Zealanders.

“We’ve launched this product because there are too few good options available for everyday Kiwis to easily access an actively-managed portfolio. The initial investment threshold is too high, they’re too expensive or too inflexible.

“That changes with our Managed Funds. Kiwis who may have previously felt shutout from investing in global share markets can now access those investments easily.

“Investors in our Managed Funds will also have the benefit of knowing their money is managed by our Kiwi Invest team, right here in New Zealand. The same people that manage money for our high net worth, private portfolio and Superannuation clients.”

There are three funds to choose from – Conservative, Balanced and Growth – so investors can select a fund that suits their investment timeframe and risk appetite.

“The DIY digital platform allows us to keep the costs low and gives control to the investor to set up multiple investment goals if they choose. The Kiwi Invest team will manage everything from there.

“These fund will also appeal to those who already have investments for retirement locked away in KiwiSaver but are looking to diversify risk and opportunity outside the New Zealand market, or who are investing toward other life goals, such as buying a property or setting money aside for the kids’ future.

“This new offering is all part of our company mission, to help all New Zealanders build wealth by giving them the tools, advice and financial products to make good decisions with their investments.”

