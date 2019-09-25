Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZ dollar higher on weak US data

Wednesday, 25 September 2019, 11:14 am
Article: BusinessDesk

NZ dollar higher on weak US data, reduced rate cut expectations for Australia


By Rebecca Howard

Sept. 25 (BusinessDesk) - The New Zealand dollar got an overnight lift on soft US consumer confidence numbers and after investors pared back expectations for an October rate cut in Australia.

The kiwi was trading at 63.27 US cents at 8am in Wellington from 62.96 cents at 5:05pm. The trade-weighted index was at 70.39 from 70.13.

The greenback softened after US consumer confidence fell by the most in nine months in September.

The Conference Board, an industry group, said its index of consumer attitudes fell to 125.1, from a downwardly revised 134.2 the month before. The 49 economists polled by Reuters had expected a reading of 133.5.

Kiwibank FX trader Mike Shirley said news that US President Donald Trump had “poured cold water over recent warming hopes of a near term trade deal with China,” also added to pressure on the US dollar.

“Hopefully we can reach an agreement that will be beneficial for both countries. But as I have made very clear, I will not accept a bad deal for the American people,” Trump told the UN General Assembly, according to CNBC.

The kiwi also got a lift when Reserve Bank of Australia governor Philip Lowe said there are "some signs that, after a soft patch, the economy has reached a gentle turning point.”

However, he said further monetary easing may well be required. “While we are at a gentle turning point and expect growth to pick up, the strength and durability of this pick-up remains to be seen,” he said.

Shirley said Lowe had "left the door open or ajar" for possible rate cuts, but "certainly didn’t signal that October was a definite goer.” The RBA's next monetary policy decision is on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, risk appetite also improved after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s suspension of Parliament was ruled unlawful by the Supreme Court, reducing the possibility of a so-called hard Brexit. The kiwi was trading at 50.64 British pence from 50.60.

It was at 93.04 Australian cents from 92.90, at 57.43 euro cents from 57.24, at 67.71 yen from 67.61 and at 4.5009 Chinese yuan from 4.4772.

(BusinessDesk)

ends

© Scoop Media

BusinessDesk

BusinessDesk

Independent, Trustworthy New Zealand Business News

The Wellington-based BusinessDesk team provides a daily news feed for a serious business audience.

Contact BusinessDesk

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Up To $620 Million: Funding For Manawatū Gorge Replacement Highway

The initial funding of up to $100 million has been made available from a reallocation of funding by the NZ Transport Agency. The funding will enable construction to start quickly once the consent process is complete. More>>

Order To Pay $24,754.08: Non-Compliance Costs Landlord

Auckland landlord Rinal Kumar... was found to have failed to lodge tenancy bonds on 32 separate occasions and to have failed to provide documentation to TCIT in accordance with his obligations under tenancy law. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 