Ola integrates Apple Pay as payment method in New Zealand

25 September 2019



Apple payment system will be a lead feature of a major app upgrade





Auckland, 25 September 2019: Rideshare platform Ola has announced the integration of Apple Pay as a payment method in New Zealand, a key feature of the company’s first significant overhaul of its international customer app.

The new Ola app has begun rolling out to existing customers in New Zealand, and the Apple Pay integration will reduce friction for new customers, who will not need to add a payment method if Apple Pay is already set up on their iOS device.

The integration with Apple Pay improves security for customers and puts Ola on the front foot with an evolving global payments landscape, such as the strong customer authentication (SCA) requirements which came into effect in the European market on September 14. SCA will ensure that electronic payments are performed with multi-factor authentication to increase security, and Apple Pay meets these requirements.

Leading the charge in the New Zealand rideshare industry, the integration is an important element of Ola’s first international app upgrade since launch, piloting in New Zealand prior to a global rollout.

Simon Smith, Managing Director of Ola Australia and New Zealand said: “We are proud to integrate payment technologies that improve security for rideshare users in New Zealand.”

“The wider app overhaul has been shaped by local customer research and we’re confident these new updates and features will not only create a more user-friendly, frictionless transportation experience, but future-proof our app as we expand our offering and integrate with other services.”

Key features of the app update include:



• Destination-led experience

Ola availability, projected cost and pick-up Estimated Time until Arrival (ETA) for both Prime (standard) and SUV (six seat) categories are simultaneously visible in-app, streamlining the selection process

• Feed

The inbox feature has been replaced by a more dynamic feed, available by swiping up from the bottom of the screen, making communication and offers more accessible

• Dynamic category ordering

Category selection is now personalised according to customer usage patterns, creating a tailored, individual experience

• In ride view of route and ETA to destination

Route and ETA to destination will now be shown during the ride, in real time, allowing you to plan travel times more accurately

• Usual pickup

Regular pickup locations set based on customer usage patterns, streamlining the pick-up experience.

The app upgrade will be implemented on a rolling basis, with Google Pay integration, multi-stop trips and ride scheduling to launch over the coming months.



About Ola

Ola is one of the world’s largest ridesharing platforms, operating in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and India. In Australia, Ola is available to riders in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, the Gold Coast, Adelaide, Canberra and Perth. Ola is also in New Zealand’s major centres, Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch, creating a seamless transportation experience across the Tasman. Founded by Bhavish Aggarwal and Ankit Bhati in India in 2011, Ola helps move hundreds of millions of users via its network of over 1.5 million drivers hosted across 250+ cities, through its rider and driver apps. Ola is in a period of growth and expansion across ANZ and with a unique focus on drivers, is providing a new option to increase earnings in these markets. Globally, Ola is committed to its mission of building mobility for a billion people and beyond. For more details, visit www.olacabs.com/media.



