Air New Zealand steps in to support Jetstar customers

Media release

25 September 2019

Air New Zealand steps in to support affected Jetstar customers

Air New Zealand is offering discounted airfares to Jetstar customers affected by today’s announcement that it is planning to withdraw its regional services.

Affected Jetstar customers will be able to purchase an Air New Zealand seat-only fare for the same route on the same day (schedule permitting) for no more than $50 each way.

“We know how important air services are for regional New Zealand and that’s why we’re stepping in to support Jetstar customers with a special discounted fare,” says Air New Zealand Chief Revenue Officer Cam Wallace.

Eligible customers can email jqsupport@airnz.co.nz with proof of their affected Jetstar ticket to take advantage of Air New Zealand’s offer of support.

Mr Wallace says Air New Zealand will commit to not increase its lowest lead-in fares on the routes affected by Jetstar’s withdrawal until at least the end of 2020, subject to fuel prices remaining stable.

That means fares starting at $39 each way will remain for Napier and New Plymouth to Auckland, as well as Napier, New Plymouth and Nelson to Wellington. Lead-in fares for Auckland to Palmerston North and Nelson will continue to start at $49 each way.

Mr Wallace says Air New Zealand will explore opportunities to add further capacity to the routes affected by Jetstar’s planned withdrawal over the coming weeks.

“Air New Zealand currently has 51 aircraft operating 320 flights per day to regional centres. We will evaluate the demand outlook on the affected Jetstar routes and determine whether we have the flexibility within our current fleet to add more capacity.”

Ends

© Scoop Media

