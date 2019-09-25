Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Jetstar proposes withdrawal from regional flying in NZ

Wednesday, 25 September 2019, 1:31 pm
Press Release: Jetstar

25 September, 2019

Jetstar proposes withdrawal from regional flying in New Zealand

Jetstar today announced a proposal to end its regional Q300 turboprop services in New Zealand at the end of November 2019.

The airline began flying to the regional centres in December 2015 and currently offers up to 130 return services a week during the peak season across five routes – Auckland and Nelson, Napier, New Plymouth and Palmerston North and flights between Nelson and Wellington.

The proposal does not impact Jetstar’s New Zealand domestic and international jet services.

Gareth Evans, Jetstar’s Chief Executive Officer, said the proposal to withdraw the airline’s regional flying was based on the operation continuing to be loss making combined with higher costs and a softening of the regional travel market.

“The New Zealand regional market is facing some headwinds, with softer demand and higher fuel costs and we don’t see the outlook changing any time soon. As a result, we’re announcing a proposal today to end our regional services, with the final flights on 30 November this year,” said Mr Evans.

“We have given it a real go. However, despite four years of hard work, including becoming the most on-time of the two major regional airlines and having high customer satisfaction, our regional network continues to be loss-making.

“We understand there will be disappointment in regional centres at today’s announcement.

“Jetstar brought low fares and competition to the regions and we’ve carried more than 1.3 million passengers since these services began in 2015.

“We’re immensely proud of what our regional team has achieved to help Kiwis see more of their country for less. Last year 25 percent of our regional customers paid less than $50 for their flight and 75 percent paid under $100.

“Our regional customers have been very loyal and we’d like to thank them, and all our regional stakeholders including airports, local councils, businesses and tourism organisations, for their support.”

Jetstar will continue to offer up to 270 domestic jet services a week on its jet services between Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, Dunedin and Queenstown and up to 100 international flights a week on the Tasman and to Rarotonga.

“We are fully committed to our domestic jet services. It’s business as usual for the rest of our New Zealand operation.

“From the end of October, we’re doubling our Queenstown to Wellington services to six per week and we’ll continue to look at opportunities for our domestic trunk routes and international flying,” said Mr Evans.

The airline will today begin a consultation process with about 70 affected employees on the proposal and expected to announce a final decision before the end of October.

Alternative employment options would be available for all affected Jetstar regional employees – made up chiefly of pilots and cabin crew – across Jetstar and Qantas Group businesses in New Zealand and Australia.

Given the uncertainty of turboprop services beyond 30 November 2019, Jetstar customers booked on regional services after this date will be offered options including a full refund.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Jetstar on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Unchanged At 1 Percent

The Official Cash Rate (OCR) remains at 1.0 percent... Employment is around its maximum sustainable level, and inflation remains within our target range but below the 2 percent mid-point. More>>

ALSO:

Ban On Sales Target Incentives: Faafoi Foreshadows Financial Conduct Regime

The government is planning to introduce a conduct licensing regime governing banks, insurers and non-bank deposit takers which will be administered by the Financial Markets Authority. More>>

ALSO:

Jetstar To Drop Regions: Air NZ Steps In With Discount Offer

Affected Jetstar customers will be able to purchase an Air New Zealand seat-only fare for the same route on the same day (schedule permitting) for no more than $50 each way. More>>

ALSO:

Up To $620 Million: Funding For Manawatū Gorge Replacement Highway

The initial funding of up to $100 million has been made available from a reallocation of funding by the NZ Transport Agency. The funding will enable construction to start quickly once the consent process is complete. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 