Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZALPA Stands by Jetstar Pilots

Wednesday, 25 September 2019, 1:39 pm
Press Release: NZ Air Line Pilots' Association

NZALPA STANDS BY JETSTAR PILOTS

Statement from the New Zealand Air Line Pilots’ Association

For immediate release

25 September 2019

The New Zealand Air Line Pilots’ Association (NZALPA) rapidly went into support Jetstar’s regional pilots following Jetstar New Zealand Regional Limited’s (Jetstar Regional) announcement today that it was proposing to cease those New Zealand based operations on 30 November.

Jetstar Regional employs 50 pilots on these New Zealand regional routes and most are NZALPA members.

NZALPA President Andrew Ridling said that NZALPA has already begun work with its Jetstar Regional Pilots’ Council and Jetstar Regional pilots.

“We’re working through Jetstar Regional’s proposal which will form the consultation process. Our first priority is to support our members and best represent and protect the interests of the affected pilots and their families, Captain Ridling said.

“Should the proposal go ahead, NZALPA has been told by the company that it will look to redeploy Jetstar Regional pilots within the Qantas Group, either here in New Zealand or in Australia, and redundancy would be available to those pilots for whom redeployment was not acceptable.”

“With the end of November the proposed date by Jetstar Regional to cease operations, we will embark on the consultation process, set to be completed by October 11, and make sure all members have access to our support services, including NZALPA’s Peer Assistance Network (PAN).”

“This really is an unsettling and uncertain time for Jetstar colleagues and friends and our staff and the wider NZALPA membership have come together to do all we can to support affected pilots and each other,” said Captain Ridling.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from NZ Air Line Pilots' Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Unchanged At 1 Percent

The Official Cash Rate (OCR) remains at 1.0 percent... Employment is around its maximum sustainable level, and inflation remains within our target range but below the 2 percent mid-point. More>>

ALSO:

Ban On Sales Target Incentives: Faafoi Foreshadows Financial Conduct Regime

The government is planning to introduce a conduct licensing regime governing banks, insurers and non-bank deposit takers which will be administered by the Financial Markets Authority. More>>

ALSO:

Jetstar To Drop Regions: Air NZ Steps In With Discount Offer

Affected Jetstar customers will be able to purchase an Air New Zealand seat-only fare for the same route on the same day (schedule permitting) for no more than $50 each way. More>>

ALSO:

Up To $620 Million: Funding For Manawatū Gorge Replacement Highway

The initial funding of up to $100 million has been made available from a reallocation of funding by the NZ Transport Agency. The funding will enable construction to start quickly once the consent process is complete. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 