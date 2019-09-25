NZALPA Stands by Jetstar Pilots

NZALPA STANDS BY JETSTAR PILOTS

Statement from the New Zealand Air Line Pilots’ Association

For immediate release

25 September 2019

The New Zealand Air Line Pilots’ Association (NZALPA) rapidly went into support Jetstar’s regional pilots following Jetstar New Zealand Regional Limited’s (Jetstar Regional) announcement today that it was proposing to cease those New Zealand based operations on 30 November.

Jetstar Regional employs 50 pilots on these New Zealand regional routes and most are NZALPA members.

NZALPA President Andrew Ridling said that NZALPA has already begun work with its Jetstar Regional Pilots’ Council and Jetstar Regional pilots.

“We’re working through Jetstar Regional’s proposal which will form the consultation process. Our first priority is to support our members and best represent and protect the interests of the affected pilots and their families, Captain Ridling said.

“Should the proposal go ahead, NZALPA has been told by the company that it will look to redeploy Jetstar Regional pilots within the Qantas Group, either here in New Zealand or in Australia, and redundancy would be available to those pilots for whom redeployment was not acceptable.”

“With the end of November the proposed date by Jetstar Regional to cease operations, we will embark on the consultation process, set to be completed by October 11, and make sure all members have access to our support services, including NZALPA’s Peer Assistance Network (PAN).”

“This really is an unsettling and uncertain time for Jetstar colleagues and friends and our staff and the wider NZALPA membership have come together to do all we can to support affected pilots and each other,” said Captain Ridling.





© Scoop Media

