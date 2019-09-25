Vodafone switches on 4G in Cass

25 September, 2019

Vodafone announced it has switched on 4G services in Cass, a locality in the Canterbury region.

This new cell site is the latest in Vodafone’s commitment to bring world class 4G services to more Kiwis across New Zealand.

The new 4G cell site will radically transform the area’s access to communication services, with boosted mobile phone reception and data speeds faster than 3G.

Vodafone’s head of Networks and Platforms, Sharina Nisha says bringing connectivity to this area not only delivers the essential communication needed, but will also improve the availability of mobile services to support safety on state highways and enhance visitor experience at key tourist destinations.

“For rural New Zealand to remain competitive they need fast broadband and mobile coverage – not just in offices, but on farms, in schools, and on the roads.



“While Cass is a one-man town, bringing connectivity to mobile black spots in remote areas is part of Vodafone’s commitment to ensure no one is left behind.

“Vodafone is offering a range of future-ready products that include wireless broadband and VoLTE enabled mobile calling*. Customers can visit their nearest Vodafone store or call our dedicated rural line on 0800 428 504 to find out more about the new connectivity options in the area,” Nisha said.

Vodafone is working with Farmside, New Zealand’s leading rural broadband provider, to connect more New Zealanders together.

“We’re bringing together the best of two innovative organisations to deliver this essential service to rural New Zealand. Farmside knows rural because they are rural. The Timaru-based team has been delivering fast and reliable broadband solutions to New Zealanders for the last sixteen years. Powered by Vodafone’s mobile network capability, we’ll be able to connect more of rural New Zealand than ever before,” Nisha said.

This announcement is part of the Rural Broadband 2 Initiative (RBI 2) to build essential broadband and mobile services for rural New Zealand.

