Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Vodafone switches on 4G in Cass

Wednesday, 25 September 2019, 2:17 pm
Press Release: Vodafone

25 September, 2019

Vodafone announced it has switched on 4G services in Cass, a locality in the Canterbury region.

This new cell site is the latest in Vodafone’s commitment to bring world class 4G services to more Kiwis across New Zealand.

The new 4G cell site will radically transform the area’s access to communication services, with boosted mobile phone reception and data speeds faster than 3G.

Vodafone’s head of Networks and Platforms, Sharina Nisha says bringing connectivity to this area not only delivers the essential communication needed, but will also improve the availability of mobile services to support safety on state highways and enhance visitor experience at key tourist destinations.

“For rural New Zealand to remain competitive they need fast broadband and mobile coverage – not just in offices, but on farms, in schools, and on the roads.


“While Cass is a one-man town, bringing connectivity to mobile black spots in remote areas is part of Vodafone’s commitment to ensure no one is left behind.

“Vodafone is offering a range of future-ready products that include wireless broadband and VoLTE enabled mobile calling*. Customers can visit their nearest Vodafone store or call our dedicated rural line on 0800 428 504 to find out more about the new connectivity options in the area,” Nisha said.

Vodafone is working with Farmside, New Zealand’s leading rural broadband provider, to connect more New Zealanders together.

“We’re bringing together the best of two innovative organisations to deliver this essential service to rural New Zealand. Farmside knows rural because they are rural. The Timaru-based team has been delivering fast and reliable broadband solutions to New Zealanders for the last sixteen years. Powered by Vodafone’s mobile network capability, we’ll be able to connect more of rural New Zealand than ever before,” Nisha said.

This announcement is part of the Rural Broadband 2 Initiative (RBI 2) to build essential broadband and mobile services for rural New Zealand.

- ENDS -


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Vodafone on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Unchanged At 1 Percent

The Official Cash Rate (OCR) remains at 1.0 percent... Employment is around its maximum sustainable level, and inflation remains within our target range but below the 2 percent mid-point. More>>

ALSO:

Ban On Sales Target Incentives: Faafoi Foreshadows Financial Conduct Regime

The government is planning to introduce a conduct licensing regime governing banks, insurers and non-bank deposit takers which will be administered by the Financial Markets Authority. More>>

ALSO:

Jetstar To Drop Regions: Air NZ Steps In With Discount Offer

Affected Jetstar customers will be able to purchase an Air New Zealand seat-only fare for the same route on the same day (schedule permitting) for no more than $50 each way. More>>

ALSO:

Up To $620 Million: Funding For Manawatū Gorge Replacement Highway

The initial funding of up to $100 million has been made available from a reallocation of funding by the NZ Transport Agency. The funding will enable construction to start quickly once the consent process is complete. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 