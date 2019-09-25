Rubrik and NetApp Bring Policy-Based Data Management

Rubrik Cloud Data Management for NetApp StorageGRID enables customers to optimise data lifecycle management while scaling linearly to meet data demands

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, September 25, 2019 — Rubrik, the Multi-Cloud Data Control Company, today announced a new joint solution in collaboration with NetApp, the data authority for hybrid cloud. The solution, Rubrik Cloud Data Management for NetApp StorageGRID, combines Rubrik’s platform with enterprise-grade object storage to automate data lifecycle management through Rubrik’s simple control plane, while using StorageGRID as a cloud-scale object-based archive target. This enables enterprises to quickly find and restore virtual machines, databases, files, and more, regardless of location – in Rubrik, in StorageGRID, and across the public cloud.

As data continues to grow exponentially, managing infrastructure for backup, recovery, and compliance becomes increasingly complex. IT teams must juggle managing the infrastructure for mission-critical applications, while also delivering new services on-premises and in the cloud to achieve a competitive advantage. On top of this, enterprises face significant challenges in optimising the cost, performance and compliance of new cloud services due to evolving regulations and business requirements. With Rubrik Cloud Data Management for NetApp StorageGRID, IT teams can power new business applications while quickly and easily optimising cost and performance at scale.

“The combination of our industry-leading data management platform with NetApp’s enterprise-grade object storage offers a powerful solution for enterprises looking to accelerate and simplify data lifecycle management at cloud scale,” said Wendy Bahr, Chief Commercial Officer at Rubrik. “NetApp is a strategic partner for Rubrik and we believe this scalable solution will reduce data protection complexities as data continues to grow.”

Rubrik Cloud Data Management for NetApp StorageGRID delivers policy-based automation to simplify all aspects of data management and enable global file-level search, providing customers with instant access to massive amounts of unstructured data. Key features of the joint solution include:

• Policy-Based Simplicity: Rubrik Cloud Data Management for NetApp StorageGRID deliver policy engines that automate lifecycle management while optimising performance, latency, cost, and compliance.

• Cost-Effective Scale: Customers can easily handle rapid data growth while avoiding forklift upgrades for secondary and archive data. Linear scalability allows teams to grow at their own pace.

• Cloud Mobility: IT teams can easily migrate to their cloud provider of choice and migrate petabyte-scale NAS shares directly to NetApp StorageGRID.

“NetApp is committed to helping our customers maximise the value of their data whether on premises, or in a private, public or hybrid multicloud environment,” said Brad Anderson, executive vice president and general manager, Cloud Infrastructure business unit and Storage Systems and Software business unit at NetApp. “The combination of Rubrik’s Cloud Data Management platform with StorageGRID simplifies all aspects of data management from backup to recovery, providing customers with the ultimate peace of mind.”

Rubrik’s Cloud Data Management platform organises and protects data on-premises, at the edge, and in the cloud. Users can eliminate manual backup job scheduling with simple policy-based backup and archival to public or private clouds, including NetApp StorageGRID. With Rubrik, enterprises can simplify backup and recovery, accelerate cloud adoption, deliver automation at scale, and defend against ransomware with an easy-to-use, consumer-grade interface.

“Data management challenges are taking a huge toll on A/NZ organisations,” said Luke McGoldrick, Country Manager Australia and New Zealand, Rubrik. “A recent future-of-work study in Queensland identified that data management skills are now on par with the most important traditional work-force skills, and we’re seeing this emphasis across other industries.

“As the level of data organisations need to manage continues to expand, this partnership will simplify the infrastructure, backup and recovery needed to alleviate these challenges. And it’s timely as accelerated cloud adoption – now a multi-billion dollar industry in A/NZ – and automation are causing further upheaval in how businesses approach their data.”

“The local appetite for cloud has driven our team to deliver flexible solutions that empowers our enterprise-scale customers to connect to the cloud – on their terms,” said Paul Crighton, Managing Director of NetApp Australia and New Zealand. “We are excited to be partnering with Rubrik to deliver industry-leading hybrid cloud capabilities and data services in order to accelerate digital transformation for our customers here in Australia and New Zealand.”

NetApp StorageGRID is a software-defined object storage solution that supports industry-standard object APIs such as Amazon Simple Storage Service (S3) API and OpenStack Swift API. Users can create multiple service levels with metadata-driven object lifecycle policies, optimising durability, protection, performance, cost, and location across multiple geographies.

