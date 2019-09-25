Rockit Global’s miniature apples impress

Wednesday 25th September, 2019

MEDIA RELEASE

Rockit Global’s miniature apples impress in 2019 New Zealand International Business Awards

The team at innovative apple company Rockit Global Limited is again celebrating its success with news that it has been selected as a finalist in the New Zealand International Business Awards (NZIBA).

The company is also the sole Hawke’s Bay finalist named in the run-up to the awards, which are managed by New Zealand Trade and Enterprise and supported by ANZ, recognising excellence and innovation in businesses trading globally.

Rockit Global has been selected as one of nine finalists in the Best Medium Business category, which comes hot on the heels of the company taking out the prize for Marketing Campaign of the Year at this month’s Asia Fruit Awards in Hong Kong.

Rockit Global Limited CEO Austin Mortimer says it’s a thrill to have been chosen as a finalist and that Rockit’s success lies in its strong and committed team. “It’s very exciting,” he says, “and significant recognition of the innovative work of our team, both here in New Zealand and across our global markets. Rockit Global is a fast-growing business and seeing our delicious miniature apples becoming increasingly popular amongst consumers in our global markets has been hugely gratifying.”

Austin says the New Zealand International Business Awards entry process was comprehensive and included a 20-minute pitch to a panel of judges to explain what makes the company deserving of any award.

“We very much enjoyed the opportunity to demonstrate how our tasty little apples have found their way into the hearts and homes of customers all over the globe, with demand continuing to outstrip supply each year. We also spoke of our ambitions for the future, our sustainability journey, and how we plan to deliver growth.”

Rockit Global will attend the black-tie awards ceremony and dinner on November 7th and Austin says he’s looking forward to getting to know some of the other finalists, each recognised as an innovator in their field. “I’m sure they will all agree that to be recognised as one of New Zealand’s leading businesses operating internationally is monumental. Our congratulations go to all the other finalists.”

ENDS





© Scoop Media

