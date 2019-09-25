Plant power, My Food Bag launches new plant-based meal kit



My Food Bag is harnessing the power of plants this month as they launch My Plant-based Bag, a limited-edition meal delivery kit packed with seasonal recipes using the best of New Zealand produce and plant-based proteins.

Landing in time for World Vegetarian Month in October and available for one month only, the new bag is perfect for Kiwis who are vegan* or for anybody who simply wants to add more plants to their menu and eat less meat and dairy.



With a price set at $123.99, the new offering is suitable for two people over four nights.

As a health conscious and environmentally aware choice, My Plant-based Bag will offer up various plant-protein options including legumes, nuts, seeds, tofu and high-protein whole grains.

One meal per week will also be taken straight from My Food Bag co-founder Nadia Lim’s new cookbook, which offers a collection of delicious and nutritious vegetarian and vegan fare.

“I love creating and eating plant-based meals,” says Lim. “And it’s great to finally create a food bag for people who enjoy a plant-based diet, or just want to eat a little less meat.”

My Food Bag CEO Kevin Bowler says My Plant-based Bag was born out of a growing shift in Kiwi diets.

“People right around the world are looking to add more plant-based meals to their diet and our customers are no exception,” he says.

“My Plant-based Bag is perfect for anyone who wants to eat more plants during the week. This product will deliver convenient and delicious new ways to do exactly that.”

“We’ve been asked numerous times about adding a plant-based option to our stable of products, so we’ve taken that feedback on board and come up with a service that will suit the growing number of plant-based eaters and vegans around New Zealand.”

Launching Thursday 26 September, the first deliveries of My Plant-based Bag will take place on Sunday 6 October.

The new product joins My Food Bag’s existing Vegetarian Bag options for two or four people. The company will also be celebrating World Vegetarian Month with a plant-based feast extra delivered over two weekends – October 21 and October 28. Those packs will also include Lim’s new cookbook.

For more information about My Plant-based Bag, go to myfoodbag.co.nz

