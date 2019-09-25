Spark Sport stream Fiji v Uruguay successfully

Spark Sport is pleased to confirm that the Fiji v Uruguay match streamed successfully both from a platform and broadband network perspective.

While there were a small minority of customers with in-home set up and device issues these were unrelated to the Spark Sport platform and represent a small fraction of the tens of thousands of customers who tuned in to watch the match on Spark Sport without issue.

Rugby World Cup coverage will resume on Spark Sporttomorrow night at 7.15pm with the Italy v Canada match followed by England v USA.

