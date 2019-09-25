Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

John Carnegie to lead fossil fuel industry group

Wednesday, 25 September 2019, 9:01 pm
Article: BusinessDesk

BusinessNZ energy lobbyist John Carnegie to lead fossil fuel industry group

By Pattrick Smellie

Sept. 25 (BusinessDesk) - Long-time executive director of the Business New Zealand Energy Council, John Carnegie, is to take the reins as chief executive of the Petroleum Exploration and Production Association of New Zealand.

He was Genesis Energy's government relations specialist in Wellington before joining Business New Zealand a decade ago and spearheading its energy and climate change policy initiatives, including creation of the Business Energy Council. He also formulated the lobby's positions on reform of the Resource Management Act.

Carnegie replaces Cameron Madgwick, who has led PEPANZ since 2014 through a period in which a flurry of exploration earlier in the decade came to nothing. With the change of government in 2017, he then had to respond to the ban on further offshore oil and gas exploration which Energy Minister Megan Woods sprang on the industry in April 2018.

Carnegie led a significant investment by BEC in scenario planning to better understand New Zealand's future energy choices, with higher and lower tracks for the phase-out of fossil fuels to test implications for economic growth, energy affordability and security of energy supplies constant - the so-called 'energy trilemma'.

"I’m excited about this role and look forward to being a strong, collaborative advocate for the industry," Carnegie said in a statement. "The energy provided by natural gas and oil is critical to the prosperity and well-being of all New Zealanders. They have a major long-term role to play in the transition to a lower emissions world.

"I will advocate for evidence-based policies that will make New Zealand a better place for us all, ensuring we have sustainable, affordable and reliable energy."

Madgwick finishes at PEPANZ in early October before taking up a new role as chief executive of law firm GibsonSheat.

(BusinessDesk)

© Scoop Media

BusinessDesk

BusinessDesk

Independent, Trustworthy New Zealand Business News

The Wellington-based BusinessDesk team provides a daily news feed for a serious business audience.

Contact BusinessDesk

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Unchanged At 1 Percent

The Official Cash Rate (OCR) remains at 1.0 percent... Employment is around its maximum sustainable level, and inflation remains within our target range but below the 2 percent mid-point. More>>

ALSO:

Ban On Sales Target Incentives: Faafoi Foreshadows Financial Conduct Regime

The government is planning to introduce a conduct licensing regime governing banks, insurers and non-bank deposit takers which will be administered by the Financial Markets Authority. More>>

ALSO:

Jetstar To Drop Regions: Air NZ Steps In With Discount Offer

Affected Jetstar customers will be able to purchase an Air New Zealand seat-only fare for the same route on the same day (schedule permitting) for no more than $50 each way. More>>

ALSO:

Up To $620 Million: Funding For Manawatū Gorge Replacement Highway

The initial funding of up to $100 million has been made available from a reallocation of funding by the NZ Transport Agency. The funding will enable construction to start quickly once the consent process is complete. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 