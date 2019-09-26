Gull Discount Day

With daylight savings on the horizon and impending school holidays, Gull is helping New Zealand motorists get out and about by offering a 10 cent per litre discount, the Discount Day will apply to all Gull’s fuel types across the company’s entire network from 7:00am on Thursday 26 September 2019 until 12:00PM Midday on Friday 27 September 2019.

Gull’s Pricing Analyst Crystal Feist says Gull remains committed to providing value and the best competitively priced fuel to Kiwi motorists.

“Gull’s Discount Days are for everyone – no minimum spend and no maximum fill restrictions. Our price boards and pump prices are simply dropped from 7:00am today for as much or as little fuel as you like.”

At the majority of Gull outlets where Gull controls retail prices across the North Island, average prices will be as follows during the above-mentioned time frame:



Regular (91) $ 2.037 Force 10 (98) $ 2.187 Diesel $ 1.317

Lowest priced sites outside of Auckland region as below:



Atiamuri Offering the lowest regular (91) price $1.927 per litre Te Kuiti Offering the lowest diesel price $1.257 per litre

All pricing across the Gull network is GST inclusive.

**Please note average prices quoted above are across sites where Gull controls the retail fuel price. Discounts are applied directly to the price board and pump price from the day before.

© Scoop Media

