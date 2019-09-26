Gull Discount Day
With daylight savings on the horizon and impending school holidays, Gull is helping New Zealand motorists get out and about by offering a 10 cent per litre discount, the Discount Day will apply to all Gull’s fuel types across the company’s entire network from 7:00am on Thursday 26 September 2019 until 12:00PM Midday on Friday 27 September 2019.
Gull’s Pricing Analyst Crystal Feist says Gull remains committed to providing value and the best competitively priced fuel to Kiwi motorists.
“Gull’s Discount Days are for everyone – no minimum spend and no maximum fill restrictions. Our price boards and pump prices are simply dropped from 7:00am today for as much or as little fuel as you like.”
At the
majority of Gull outlets where Gull controls retail prices
across the North Island, average prices
will be as follows during the above-mentioned time
frame:
|Regular (91)
|$ 2.037
|Force 10 (98)
|$ 2.187
|Diesel
|$ 1.317
Lowest priced sites outside
of Auckland region as below:
|Atiamuri
|Offering the lowest regular (91) price
|$1.927 per litre
|Te Kuiti
|Offering the lowest diesel price
|$1.257 per litre
All pricing across the Gull network is GST inclusive.
**Please note average prices quoted above are across sites where Gull controls the retail fuel price. Discounts are applied directly to the price board and pump price from the day before.