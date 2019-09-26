Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Deloitte Fast 50 regional category winners announced

Thursday, 26 September 2019, 8:58 am
Press Release: Deloitte Fast 50

26 September 2019 – The 2019 Deloitte Fast 50 regional category winners and regional Rising Stars were announced last night at events held around the country.

The national Deloitte Fast 50 index, national category winners, national Rising Star winner and national Master of Growth index will all be unveiled as part of the Deloitte Festival of Growth, to be held in Auckland on 13 November 2019.

Deloitte Private Partner Bill Hale says this year’s regional winners showcase business success throughout the country.

“These results clearly demonstrate that there are a diverse range of businesses all across New Zealand that are achieving outstanding growth. These companies have earned the right to attend the 2019 Deloitte Festival of Growth in November, a full-day event where they will get the chance to hear from inspirational speakers, network with other winners past and present, interact with industry experts and celebrate their success together,” says Mr Hale.

“The national Deloitte Fast 50 index, national category winners, national Rising Star winner and national Master of Growth index will all be unveiled in the gala awards ceremony at the end of the Festival of Growth. So tune in on 13 November to find out how today’s regional winners will place in the national 2019 Deloitte Fast 50.”

This year’s regional category winners are:

Auckland and Upper North Island
OverdoseFastest Growing Services Business
DovetailFastest Growing Technology Business
The Pure Food CoFastest Growing Manufacturing Business
WOOPFastest Growing Retail or Consumer Products Business
TrademonsterFastest Growing Exporter
Rascal + FriendsRising Star (Winner)
Syrene SkincareRising Star (One to watch)
Whip AroundRising Star (One to watch)
Central North Island
OneStaffFastest Growing Services Business
AskYourTeamFastest Growing Technology Business
Good BuzzFastest Growing Manufacturing Business
Raglan Coconut YoghurtFastest Growing Retail or Consumer Products Business
JumpflexFastest Growing Exporter
BeeNZFastest Growing Agribusiness
LawVuRising Star (Winner)
Addison ClothingRising Star (One to watch)
MS Civil ConstructionRising Star (One to watch)
Real Rad FoodRising Star (One to watch)
Wellington and Lower North Island
DelivereasyFastest Growing Services Business
Integration Technologies Limited (ITL)Fastest Growing Technology Business
Method RecyclingFastest Growing Manufacturing Business
Integration Technologies Limited (ITL)Fastest Growing Exporter
Farm IQFastest Growing Agribusiness
NisaRising Star (Winner)
JRNYRising Star (One to watch)
Christchurch and Upper South Island
Smart Membrane SolutionsFastest Growing Services Business
ShuttlerockFastest Growing Technology Business
Misty Cove WinesFastest Growing Manufacturing Business
EthiqueFastest Growing Retail or Consumer Products Business
Misty Cove WinesFastest Growing Exporter
Wholesale SeedsFastest Growing Agribusiness
TASKA ProstheticsRising Star (Winner)
JeuneoraRising Star (One to watch)
Benny’s Barber ShopRising Star (One to watch)
Dunedin and Lower South Island
Go OrangeFastest Growing Services Business
Education PerfectFastest Growing Technology Business
Blue River Dairy LPFastest Growing Manufacturing Business
Night ‘n DayFastest Growing Retail or Consumer Products Business
Blue River Dairy LPFastest Growing Exporter
First TableRising Star (Winner)
United MachinistsRising Star (One to watch)

For more information on the 2019 Deloitte Fast 50, go to www.fast50.co.nz.

