Deloitte Fast 50 regional category winners announced
26 September 2019 – The 2019 Deloitte Fast 50 regional category winners and regional Rising Stars were announced last night at events held around the country.
The national Deloitte Fast 50 index, national category winners, national Rising Star winner and national Master of Growth index will all be unveiled as part of the Deloitte Festival of Growth, to be held in Auckland on 13 November 2019.
Deloitte Private Partner Bill Hale says this year’s regional winners showcase business success throughout the country.
“These results clearly demonstrate that there are a diverse range of businesses all across New Zealand that are achieving outstanding growth. These companies have earned the right to attend the 2019 Deloitte Festival of Growth in November, a full-day event where they will get the chance to hear from inspirational speakers, network with other winners past and present, interact with industry experts and celebrate their success together,” says Mr Hale.
“The national Deloitte Fast 50 index, national category winners, national Rising Star winner and national Master of Growth index will all be unveiled in the gala awards ceremony at the end of the Festival of Growth. So tune in on 13 November to find out how today’s regional winners will place in the national 2019 Deloitte Fast 50.”
This year’s
regional category winners are:
|Auckland and Upper North Island
|Overdose
|Fastest Growing Services Business
|Dovetail
|Fastest Growing Technology Business
|The Pure Food Co
|Fastest Growing Manufacturing Business
|WOOP
|Fastest Growing Retail or Consumer Products Business
|Trademonster
|Fastest Growing Exporter
|Rascal + Friends
|Rising Star (Winner)
|Syrene Skincare
|Rising Star (One to watch)
|Whip Around
|Rising Star (One to watch)
|Central North Island
|OneStaff
|Fastest Growing Services Business
|AskYourTeam
|Fastest Growing Technology Business
|Good Buzz
|Fastest Growing Manufacturing Business
|Raglan Coconut Yoghurt
|Fastest Growing Retail or Consumer Products Business
|Jumpflex
|Fastest Growing Exporter
|BeeNZ
|Fastest Growing Agribusiness
|LawVu
|Rising Star (Winner)
|Addison Clothing
|Rising Star (One to watch)
|MS Civil Construction
|Rising Star (One to watch)
|Real Rad Food
|Rising Star (One to watch)
|Wellington and Lower North Island
|Delivereasy
|Fastest Growing Services Business
|Integration Technologies Limited (ITL)
|Fastest Growing Technology Business
|Method Recycling
|Fastest Growing Manufacturing Business
|Integration Technologies Limited (ITL)
|Fastest Growing Exporter
|Farm IQ
|Fastest Growing Agribusiness
|Nisa
|Rising Star (Winner)
|JRNY
|Rising Star (One to watch)
|Christchurch and Upper South Island
|Smart Membrane Solutions
|Fastest Growing Services Business
|Shuttlerock
|Fastest Growing Technology Business
|Misty Cove Wines
|Fastest Growing Manufacturing Business
|Ethique
|Fastest Growing Retail or Consumer Products Business
|Misty Cove Wines
|Fastest Growing Exporter
|Wholesale Seeds
|Fastest Growing Agribusiness
|TASKA Prosthetics
|Rising Star (Winner)
|Jeuneora
|Rising Star (One to watch)
|Benny’s Barber Shop
|Rising Star (One to watch)
|Dunedin and Lower South Island
|Go Orange
|Fastest Growing Services Business
|Education Perfect
|Fastest Growing Technology Business
|Blue River Dairy LP
|Fastest Growing Manufacturing Business
|Night ‘n Day
|Fastest Growing Retail or Consumer Products Business
|Blue River Dairy LP
|Fastest Growing Exporter
|First Table
|Rising Star (Winner)
|United Machinists
|Rising Star (One to watch)
For more information on the
2019 Deloitte Fast 50, go to www.fast50.co.nz.