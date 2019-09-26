Deloitte Fast 50 regional category winners announced

26 September 2019 – The 2019 Deloitte Fast 50 regional category winners and regional Rising Stars were announced last night at events held around the country.

The national Deloitte Fast 50 index, national category winners, national Rising Star winner and national Master of Growth index will all be unveiled as part of the Deloitte Festival of Growth, to be held in Auckland on 13 November 2019.

Deloitte Private Partner Bill Hale says this year’s regional winners showcase business success throughout the country.

“These results clearly demonstrate that there are a diverse range of businesses all across New Zealand that are achieving outstanding growth. These companies have earned the right to attend the 2019 Deloitte Festival of Growth in November, a full-day event where they will get the chance to hear from inspirational speakers, network with other winners past and present, interact with industry experts and celebrate their success together,” says Mr Hale.

“The national Deloitte Fast 50 index, national category winners, national Rising Star winner and national Master of Growth index will all be unveiled in the gala awards ceremony at the end of the Festival of Growth. So tune in on 13 November to find out how today’s regional winners will place in the national 2019 Deloitte Fast 50.”

This year’s regional category winners are:



Auckland and Upper North Island Overdose Fastest Growing Services Business Dovetail Fastest Growing Technology Business The Pure Food Co Fastest Growing Manufacturing Business WOOP Fastest Growing Retail or Consumer Products Business Trademonster Fastest Growing Exporter Rascal + Friends Rising Star (Winner) Syrene Skincare Rising Star (One to watch) Whip Around Rising Star (One to watch) Central North Island OneStaff Fastest Growing Services Business AskYourTeam Fastest Growing Technology Business Good Buzz Fastest Growing Manufacturing Business Raglan Coconut Yoghurt Fastest Growing Retail or Consumer Products Business Jumpflex Fastest Growing Exporter BeeNZ Fastest Growing Agribusiness LawVu Rising Star (Winner) Addison Clothing Rising Star (One to watch) MS Civil Construction Rising Star (One to watch) Real Rad Food Rising Star (One to watch) Wellington and Lower North Island Delivereasy Fastest Growing Services Business Integration Technologies Limited (ITL) Fastest Growing Technology Business Method Recycling Fastest Growing Manufacturing Business Integration Technologies Limited (ITL) Fastest Growing Exporter Farm IQ Fastest Growing Agribusiness Nisa Rising Star (Winner) JRNY Rising Star (One to watch) Christchurch and Upper South Island Smart Membrane Solutions Fastest Growing Services Business Shuttlerock Fastest Growing Technology Business Misty Cove Wines Fastest Growing Manufacturing Business Ethique Fastest Growing Retail or Consumer Products Business Misty Cove Wines Fastest Growing Exporter Wholesale Seeds Fastest Growing Agribusiness TASKA Prosthetics Rising Star (Winner) Jeuneora Rising Star (One to watch) Benny’s Barber Shop Rising Star (One to watch) Dunedin and Lower South Island Go Orange Fastest Growing Services Business Education Perfect Fastest Growing Technology Business Blue River Dairy LP Fastest Growing Manufacturing Business Night ‘n Day Fastest Growing Retail or Consumer Products Business Blue River Dairy LP Fastest Growing Exporter First Table Rising Star (Winner) United Machinists Rising Star (One to watch)

For more information on the 2019 Deloitte Fast 50, go to www.fast50.co.nz.



© Scoop Media

