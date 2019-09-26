Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Moving in right direction but more RSE workers needed

Thursday, 26 September 2019, 10:32 am
Press Release: Horticulture NZ

Government moving in right direction but more RSE workers still needed, says Horticulture New Zealand

Horticulture New Zealand says the Government is moving in the right direction with its 1550 increase in Recognised Seasonal Employers (RSE) workers, but more RSE workers are still needed to support horticulture’s big growth.

‘RSE workers are playing a key role in the horticulture industry’s continued growth in response to rising export and domestic demand,’ says HortNZ Chief Executive, Mike Chapman.

‘New Zealand’s horticulture export revenue jumped 13.7 percent to $6.1 billion in the year to 30 June 2019. It’s expected to grow by another 3.8 percent to $6.3 billion in the current financial year.

‘This growth is why we asked the Government for an even greater increase in RSE worker numbers, to support our growth and make up for the shortage of available New Zealanders workers, particularly during peak times like harvesting and pruning.

‘However, it is good to have certainty for the current season plus next season, the Government has provisionally announced that another 1600 RSE workers will be added, pushing the total from 14,400 this season to 16,000.’

RSE is the name for the Pacific Island seasonal labour scheme where workers from the Pacific come to New Zealand for six to seven months for harvest and pruning. Once that work is done, they return home to their families in the Pacific.

The RSE scheme has enabled the continued expansion of fruit, vegetable and wine grape growing in New Zealand. It has also enabled people in the Pacific to earn money that they would otherwise not have earned.

The availability of RSE workers also gives certainty to New Zealand businesses so they can continue to grow and employ additional permanent New Zealand workers.

The New Zealand RSE scheme has been acknowledged by the World Bank as one of the best labour mobility schemes in the world because of the positive impact in the Pacific.

In the previous season, Pacific RSE workers earned more than $NZ 50 million. The money earned and skills learned in New Zealand enable the workers to support the education of their families, build sustainable houses and village facilities, and to set up businesses back in the Pacific.

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Horticulture NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Fonterra Annual Results: Net Loss Of $605 Million

Today Fonterra announced its FY19 annual results, the final milk price for the 2018/19 season, its refreshed strategy and changes to its operating model and management team. More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Unchanged At 1 Percent

The Official Cash Rate (OCR) remains at 1.0 percent... Employment is around its maximum sustainable level, and inflation remains within our target range but below the 2 percent mid-point. More>>

ALSO:

Ban On Sales Target Incentives: Faafoi Foreshadows Financial Conduct Regime

The government is planning to introduce a conduct licensing regime governing banks, insurers and non-bank deposit takers which will be administered by the Financial Markets Authority. More>>

ALSO:

Jetstar To Drop Regions: Air NZ Steps In With Discount Offer

Affected Jetstar customers will be able to purchase an Air New Zealand seat-only fare for the same route on the same day (schedule permitting) for no more than $50 each way. More>>

ALSO:

Up To $620 Million: Funding For Manawatū Gorge Replacement Highway

The initial funding of up to $100 million has been made available from a reallocation of funding by the NZ Transport Agency. The funding will enable construction to start quickly once the consent process is complete. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 