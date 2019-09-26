Consultation for Research, Science and Innovation Strategy

26 September 2019

Consultation opens for Research, Science and Innovation Strategy

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment has today opened consultation on the Government’s draft Research, Science and Innovation Strategy.

MBIE Deputy Chief Executive (Labour, Science and Enterprise) Paul Stocks says that the draft Strategy outlines a vision for the research, science and innovation system that places a high value on innovation and the generation of new knowledge.

“Our draft Strategy recognises that research, science and innovation are central to achieving this Government’s goals. Tackling our big challenges, such as the transition to a zero-carbon economy by 2050, preserving and protecting our environment, creating fulfilling and high-value jobs, and increasing our wellbeing, will all need fresh thinking and better ways of doing things. Research, science, and innovation will play a central role in delivering this future for New Zealand.”

“Our research, science and innovation system includes around 20,000 researchers, research institutions such as Universities and Crown Research Institutes, and a growing number of R&D performing businesses. It is supported by investment of around $1.7 billion from Government and $2.1 billion from businesses.”

“This system does fantastic work at the moment, but it is small by international standards, and needs to grow to meet our future needs and capitalise on new opportunities. This draft Strategy proposes a number of ways in which we can grow our research and innovation, and build on the recently introduced R&D Tax Incentive.”

“Our approach in this draft Strategy emphasises the central role of people in our system. Our proposed actions around developing, supporting, retaining, and attracting world-class talent will have a transformative impact on what we do. We want to make New Zealand a magnet for research and innovation talent; both those people we can attract, but just as importantly the people we can grow and support right here.”

“We are eager to hear feedback on the proposals in this draft strategy. It’s really important we hear from a wide range of people, both inside and outside the research, science and innovation system.”

The consultation period will run from 26 September 2019 until 10 November 2019, and will include a series of workshops in cities across the country. Visit the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s consultation website to view the draft strategy and provide feedback, or register to attend one of our consultation workshops.

