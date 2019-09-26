Kiwi company CarbonClick to trial new offsetting technology

Kiwi company CarbonClick to trial new offsetting technology at climate strikes,













AUCKLAND – 26 September 2019 – CarbonClick, a New Zealand technology company reversing climate change with a simple click, will test its technology platform at the climate strikes this Friday. It will give protesters the chance to offset their emissions using the platform for free.

CEO Dave Rouse says it is now easier than ever for businesses and consumers to reduce their carbon footprints.

“CarbonClick supports the nation’s climate strikes. We need urgent action to reduce our emissions wherever possible, but we acknowledge that this will take time. What we can do immediately is offset our footprint while we look to make reductions for the future,” he says.

CarbonClick’s technology gives businesses a mechanism to easily offer carbon offsetting at the point of sale – for anything from freight on an item ordered online, to a bus fare to school. It then connects the funding generated directly with tree planting projects to remove CO2 from the atmosphere and through clean energy projects to stop or reduce CO2 emissions entirely, such as solar energy projects.

CarbonClick does this using internationally recognised carbon credits and auditing them to be from genuine high-quality projects. It is the first company in the world to provide end to end traceability and transparency on where your carbon offset dollar has gone.

“We are gearing up for a November launch to the public, so the climate strikes on Friday give us a great opportunity to get a lot of people using the technology and giving us feedback,” adds Dave.



ends

© Scoop Media

